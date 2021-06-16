Find out with a simple test if mentally you are younger or older than your age

Have you ever wondered how old you are mentally? If the age of your brain mirrors the age? Chronological age does not always correspond to mental age and probably feeling more or less young also affects how others perceive us.

Source: Google

Today you can find out with a simple test if mentally you are younger or older than your age. Or maybe you match it perfectly. The test works like this: look at this image depicting ben 6 different types of eyes. Choose one number, the one that attracted your attention the most. Go down the article and find out what mental age corresponds to the chosen number. Once you find out, you can have fun doing it with your friends or loved ones.

Source: Greenme

Eyes 1: if you have chosen these then your mental age corresponds perfectly to your age. You are perfectly aligned mind and body.

Eyes 2: your mental age is greater than your chronological age, and by far, at least 10 years. You could be 30 and mentally prove to be forty. You have probably had many experiences in your life that have matured you before others.

Eyes 3: if you have chosen these then mentally you are younger than the real age of the body. Regardless of your experiences, you have retained a childish, curious and dreamy spirit.

Eyes 4: your age also in this case is higher than your personal age. You are a much wiser person than your peers. It is not necessarily evident from your appearance but when you talk to someone, this quality of yours is evident.

Source: Google

Eyes 5: your mental age fluctuates according to the periods, regardless of your chronological age. That is to say, at certain times you feel extremely young, at others you are definitely older than your age.

Eyes 6: your mental age is younger than your chronological age because you have a peter pan spirit. When it’s time to have fun, you look like a wild teenager.