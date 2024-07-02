In 2011, Shakira and Gerard Piqué They confirmed their love relationship becoming the couple of the moment. Shortly after, they announced that they were expecting their first child, whom they named Milan; two years later, Sasha, his brother, was born.

In September 2012, Shakira confirmed that she was expecting her first child, giving birth on January 22, 2013, the child was named MilanA year later, the Colombian singer surprised her fans again with the announcement of her second pregnancy, this time in the hands of Cosmopolitan Mexico magazine.

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Upload content {{title}} {{/main}}

In September 2014, Shakira announced her second pregnancy and the little one Sasha was born in January 2015. Shakira and Gerard Piqué’s two children were born in Barcelona, ​​Spain.

Today, Shakira’s children have grown up quite a bit and each one has already shown that they have their own style. Milan is 11 years old old and his brother Sasha is 9.

How old are the children Shakira had with Gerard Piqué currently?

Both sons of the Colombian singer and the Spanish footballer are music lovers like their mother, and have even demonstrated their talent by collaborating musically with her on the song ‘Acróstico’. On the other hand, neither is as interested in sport as their father, as has been made known.

Join our Show’s WhatsApp Channel and receive more news from celebrities