Mexico.- This Tuesday the death of “Frida”, who was the rescue dog who became heroin by participating in the search for people after the earthquake of September 19, 2017 in Mexico City.

The sad news was released by the Secretary of the Navy-Navy of Mexico who at the same time lamented the loss of the canine element “Frida”, who died inside the Facilities of the Canine Control Subgroup in Mexico Citya place that was his home for many years.

Frida that it was a honey-colored labrador retriever, was born on April 12, 2009, for which he was 13 years old, most of them working as rescue dogs in the now Canine Control Subgroup.

As reported by the Semar, Frida She lost her life due to conditions typical of her age, however now the security unit remembers her as a true hero for the feats she achieved in the earthquake of September 19 and other rescue efforts.

The Marine Secretary He remembered Frida through a brief biography in which he recalled part of his life, highlighting how the dog from a young age showed very outstanding skills that helped her complete her training ahead of time.

From the beginning, Frida was integrated into various search and rescue jobs in collapsed buildings along with her brigade colleagues who, over the years, trained her in various aspects that improved her way of socializing, obedience, and dexterity when working.

Among the most outstanding events in which Frida participated are; the 2017 earthquake in Mexico City and Oaxaca where he managed to find a total of 55 people, 12 of them alive.

It may interest you:

It is for this action and others that on October 7, a tribute was held at the facilities of the Secretary of the Navy, where a sculpture was unveiled and the unique work done by Frida was highlighted.