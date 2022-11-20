In summer you sweat more and the sheets and other clothes get dirty sooner. You may have wondered more than once how often or how often you should wash your household clothes such as towels, sheets or duvets. You should wash this type of garment frequently to achieve proper hygiene in your home.

How often are the towels washed?



One of the things that you should take into account when deciding how often to wash the towels is how they are placed once you have used them. After each wash you should hang the towels well spread out on a towel rack or on a clothesline so that they dry well and do not accumulate moisture. If you do it correctly, according to experts, you will wash the towels every two days, especially if there are children at home.

You should also take other aspects into account. For example, if you close the toilet lid every time you are going to flush the chain. It seems silly, but it is vital so that bacteria does not spread throughout the bathroom, including the towels, and yourself, suffering the risk of infection. It is also important that you wash your hands properly, otherwise you will not get rid of dirt and bacteria and, by drying your hands with the towel, you will pass these remains of dirt.

How often should you wash the sheets?



It is best to change the sheets every week, at most, you can extend it up to two weeks. Remember that at night, while you sleep, your body sheds dead cells that are food for mites. There may also be traces of makeup on the sheets, which can cause skin irritation.

How often should you wash the duvet?



The duvet can wait longer to go into the washing machine. According to experts, it is recommended to wash your duvet every six months or, at the most, wait once a year. Although it seems that the pajamas, the sheets and the duvet covers fulfill the function of a protective barrier, the bacteria still reach the duvet. A duvet that hasn’t gone through the washing machine for a long time can contain thousands of dust mites, which can affect your health.