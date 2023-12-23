Women have been wearing a bra every day for more than a hundred years and, yet, this garment is still surrounded by mystery. On the one hand, it is fascinating how it has reflected the life, desires, demands and role of women throughout this time since the initial liberation it represented back in the 1920s, after banishing the rigid corset, until it became a symbol of female oppression in the sixties, which caused them to be burned as a sign of protest, to later become an object of scandal – remember Madonna on her Blonde Ambition Tour in 1990, with those Jean Paul Gaultier cones banned by The Vatican—or vindicating the female presence in the world of sports with the arrival of sports bras in the eighties. But its enigma is not only a question of anthropology, but also a very mundane thing: do you know how to wash it correctly?

The question about how many times to put it in the washing machine comes up from time to time. the social network and the answers tend to be very varied: from those who count the frequency “in eras”, those who wash them at the same time as their pajamas (once a week), those who extend their use in winter and those who do so. when they see it a little dirty. The few surveys that exist on the subject suggest that this garment is not washed too often: according to A study conducted in the United States, only 8% of those surveyed do it daily and the majority (70%) do it between once a week and once a month.

But what would a microbiology expert tell us if she looked at the bra we wear every day in a crop?

When we consulted María Dolors Vidal Roig, member of the Teaching and Dissemination group of the Spanish Society of Microbiology, about what type of bacteria live in clothing fabrics, especially underwear, for the article “More than 10,000 live bacteria”: how to treat the microorganisms that live in our underwear, explained that on the clothing “those microorganisms that we transfer from our microbiota on the skin or mucous membranes that come into contact with said clothing will temporarily live.” The expert highlighted that this microbiota is different depending on the anatomical location and that “if it is bras, they would be species of saprophytic fungi and other typical skin bacteria such as Staphylococcus epidermidis.

There is some consensus among underwear and laundry detergent manufacturers that lingerie is one of the most delicate items we have and, therefore, requires extra care when it comes to washing it.

The million dollar question: how often

On the detergent brand Wipp Express They assure that although “bras are underwear, it is not necessary to change them every day.” Their recommendation is to do it “after three or four uses, since if they are washed too frequently it is possible that the material will wear out more quickly.” Of course, they clarify that it is not recommended to wear the same bra two days in a row. “For their part, sports bras are an exception and must be washed every time they are used,” the brand explains, and point out that, “however, among the aspects to pay attention to when determining when “Washing bras causes sweating: the bra is placed close to the armpit area and sweat can quickly penetrate its fibers.”

It will be the washing label placed on the garment that will say whether the bra can go into the washing machine or not, but as a general rule, “hand washing is recommended if the bra has underwire, shape (for example, bras push-up) or they are fine lingerie and have a delicate fabric, like silk,” they say at the detergent manufacturer.

In the lingerie brand of Dutch origin Hunkemöller They say that one of the most frequent questions they get is about how we should wash their bras: “This varies by person but on average it is good to wash your bra after wearing it four times. If you tend to sweat then it is better to wash it first.” And they add: “The best way to wash your bras is by hand. It's not only better for your bras, but also for your washing machine. If you wash your bra by hand, it will last longer, something that is better for example for the elastic fibers of your bra, which will remain in good condition for longer. And they give several keys to do it correctly: first, classify the bras by color to wash them separately; second, use warm water and a detergent preferably suitable for silk and fine fabrics; third, soak the bra for a couple of minutes instead of cleaning it abruptly (paying attention that it does not spend too much time wet), and finally, rinse it with cold water. If you prefer the washing machine, the brand recommends always using a bag of bras, putting them in fastened and never washing them at more than 30 degrees.

When drying them, they discourage the use of the dryer, because it is very possible that elasticity and color will be lost in the process, never squeeze them so that they do not take on unwanted shapes and, ideally, lay them out in the open air stretched on the floor above of a towel with the cups facing up. There is also something prohibited: ironing.

The question of how many bras we should have as a minimum to ensure an adequate cleaning rotation is answered by the brand. El Secreto de Victoria with a particular motto: “One to wash, one to wear and one to spare.” The brand says that “washing them by hand is ideal, but you don't always have time to do it. It is a good idea to remember that the gentler the washing cycle, the better, and with a low speed spin, or without spinning”, and they also insist on always fastening the brackets before washing. To dry them, they advise avoiding the dryer or “placing them on clotheslines or on the shower curtain rod, which will help distribute the weight evenly,” letting them dry on a flat surface, or “ Hang them from the clothesline by the band, placing a clamp on both sides of the cups. Since they will be upside down, the water will drain through the filling, instead of stretching the straps with the weight of the water.”

“Bras should have a minimum useful life of six to nine months, but if you treat them well they can last much longer in perfect condition,” they add in Victoria's Secret. And some indicators stand out to deduce that it is time to change the bra for a new one:

● When the band has given itself.

● If the cups have waves or wrinkles.

● In the event that the straps are loose or fall off.

● If you have noticed that the rings come off.

● When the fabric shows signs of wear.

● If the color has lost vibrancy.

● When the bra has a 'hairy' look or loose strands.

● If you don't like it anymore.

Bra care should be accentuated when we talk about sports models. “Like other performance-based sports apparel, sports bras require careful care. special. If you want to enjoy the same support and fit as the day you wore them, you have to know how to wash them correctly,” they point out. Nike. And they give five washing tips to extend their useful life and keep them clean and smelling good.

1. Wash them after each use: “If you wash your sports bras after each workout, you reduce unpleasant odors. In any case, even if they don't smell bad, you should wash them because if you put them back in the drawer, bacteria, mold and fungi will grow on their fibers. The area under the breast is especially prone to fungal infections. Additionally, not washing sports bras regularly can cause rashes, acne breakouts, bacterial infections, or nipple chafing. For these reasons, you should take off your sports bra as soon as you finish training and wash it directly or hang it to air dry until you put it in the washing machine,” the brand states.

2. Wash them by hand or in a mesh underwear bag: “Washing sports bras by hand is the best way to extend their useful life and is a more environmentally friendly practice than machine washing,” they point out at Nike. . In addition, they recommend avoiding a conventional detergent and opting for a hand soap, a laundry soap or a mild shampoo: “Conventional detergent can be difficult to rinse in hand washing and the remains that remain in the fibers of the bras “Sports cars attract bad smells.” How to do it? “Leave them in soapy water for 20 or 30 minutes and, after that time, carefully clean the fabric with your hands. When you're done, empty the sink and refill it with cold water to rinse off all the soap,” the company explains.

3. Say no to fabric softener: “Softeners clog the fibers of sports bras, so sweat and dirt get trapped instead of being removed. In addition, they prevent the fabrics from performing the function for which they were designed: providing breathability and wicking sweat,” the brand points out. “So avoid using fabric softener and dryer sheets and opt for a scent enhancer for performance fabrics.”

4. Leave them on a flat surface to dry: “Try not to put sports bras in the dryer, especially with programs at very high temperatures.” high. The dryer can damage the fabric and elastic, so they will offer less support and even the fit will be altered. Luckily, sports bras are designed to dry quickly,” they explain at Nike. “Let them air dry on a towel on a counter or any flat surface. Another option is to place them on a clothesline. Avoid hanging sports bras by the straps, as they can become loose,” they conclude.

5. Replace those that are worn out: the brand claims that if you take proper care of your sports bras, you will be able to wear them regularly for approximately a year. “Even with proper care, sports bras wear out over time and offer less support during workouts.”