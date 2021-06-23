Health comes first. When we do house cleaning we don’t always think that we should mainly take precautions to make sure that we live in houses that are not only clean, but also healthy for all occupants. Yet it is a consideration to be made. For example, you know each how well to change sheets and pajamas in the summer?

There is who change the sheets and pillowcases on the bed once every 15 groups and who even do it once a month if not more. These are behaviors that in the long run, especially in summer, could cause significant health problems.

In bed we spend many hours during the night and sometimes even during the day when it is time to rest. The sheets should be changed regularly and often, because sweat, especially in summer, causes germs to proliferate which makes the bed, mattress and pillows dangerous to health.

Changing the sheets in winter is a practice to do about once every 10-12 days. But in the summer we should do it much more often, because in the heat the situation is more delicate.

In addition to germs and bacteria that get married to the humidity created by our sweat, we could bring other microbes from the outside or find them between the sheets due to the fur of the animals where they get stuck. Not forgetting dust mites and allergy-causing pollen.

How often do you change your sheets and pajamas in the summer, then?

Experts advise not to wait 10-12 days like we do in winter. But to wash the sheets once a week, especially and even more so if you suffer from asthma and sinusitis. The pillowcases, on the other hand, must be changed twice a week.

And the pajamas? At least once a week, but the more you sweat the more often it needs to be changed. If sheets and nightwear are wet, of course, they should be changed immediately. And let’s also remember to clean the mattress.