In workshops in Spain, it is common to replace the car’s differential oil from time to time, depending on the recommendations indicated by the different manufacturers. Otherwise, it could lose its lubricating properties and would cause, in the worst case, a excessive wear and various damages that would significantly affect other interior parts of the vehicle.

What function does differential oil have?

The differential oil is capable of performing different functions at the same time so that the vehicle functions correctly while driving. First of all, reduces friction through lubrication between moving parts, such as gears or bearings, and minimizes wear and heat, so the parts will logically have greater durability.

Likewise, and as we have mentioned above, it will help reduce friction and will reduce the heat which is generated by the action of the gears and different interior components, while preventing them from being damaged. On the other hand, it will protect, with the help of oil, the different components of the differential. subjected to high efforts and loads.

Lastly, the oil also acts as a kind of sealant that will prevent the entry of external agentssuch as water or dirt, and which could damage the interior elements. In addition, it collects and drags all types of metal particles to keep the differential completely clean of impurities.

How often is it advisable to change the differential oil?

On the one hand, it is very important to periodically check the differential oil and check that everything is working correctly to avoid unnecessary breakdowns, which would also affect our pocketbook. According to the manufacturers’ recommendations, it is advisable to replace this element every 30,000 or 100,000 kilometers. This figure will vary, as will its price (it ranges between 60 and 100 euros), depending on the model of the vehicle we have, the use it is given or the quality of the product, among others.





What symptoms indicate that the differential oil needs to be changed?

When the differential oil is in poor condition or needs to be replaced ‘urgently’, different symptoms could appear that will alert us that something is not working correctly in our vehicle, so it is advisable to go to the nearest workshop to have them take a look and change the component if necessary.

Generally speaking, if the item itself is not in optimal condition, you will hear strange noisesunusual vibrations (it will indicate that the element is dirty) when driving, we will have difficulty turning, small oil leaks could occur, the temperature in the differential itself would increase or certain parts of the car would wear out more quickly, among other problems.