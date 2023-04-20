Waiting room of a hospital consultation. samuel sanchez

A medical check-up would be that health review that is done on demand, that is, that the patient himself decides to do when he is asymptomatic. A person has no symptoms, is fine, but decides to have some tests, for example, “to see that everything is as it should be.”

In prevention there are different levels and we would consider this a secondary prevention. The check-up is based on this secondary prevention, which is based on the early detection of the disease, on the diagnosis of a pathology that has not yet shown symptoms, because diseases take time from when they appear to when they show up. These preventive check-ups would seek an early diagnosis of the disease in order to start treatment as soon as possible, and that it gives the best possible results.

But the evidence tells us that if you do not have symptoms, if you feel well and do not have a personal or family history of interest, and this means, for example, that you do not have a close relative who has had cancer or a heart attack in a early age, getting regular checkups doesn’t work. According to clinical studies, they do not reduce mortality from cancer or cardiovascular diseases. And these check-ups do not reduce the occurrence of heart attacks or strokes in the future.

And why do we say that they do not decrease mortality? Basically, what the scientific literature says is that if your doctor thinks something is wrong, if he sees any real risk, he is going to order the necessary tests to prove it. Therefore, these “on demand” checks are not recommended. The reason is that all health interventions have risks.

And this is something that many times we do not understand. We believe “nothing happens, I do an analysis and if everything is fine, there is no more”. The problem is that not everything is always good. That is to say, not everything is within the parameters that we consider normal for health. I will give you an example, imagine that I feel fine, but I have a medical check-up because a private insurance offers it to me or because I convince my health professional to do it for me. In the analysis it is discovered that I have a slightly high transaminase (transaminases are proteins that have an important role in the functioning of cells). As these elevated proteins can mean a pathology in the liver, they do an ultrasound of the liver and in that ultrasound you can see a small cyst. Then they do another analysis, a puncture… To finally conclude that this cyst and those slightly elevated transaminases had no repercussions on your health.

But this whole process is not harmless. Complications could have appeared in the tests, reactions to possible treatments, in addition to having spent resources that could have been used for another purpose. And there is another aspect to consider: the uncertainty, worry and stress that is generated for the person who goes through this. What I want to explain to you is that the check-ups you ask about can cause something that is a chance finding that has no repercussion on your health, to end up generating tension, concern and, sometimes, a series of tests, which carry more risks than benefits. That’s why checkups are not recommended.

Another different thing is if we talk about check-ups applicable to specific pathologies, I am talking about screening or early diagnosis programs. In Spain there are three of these programs: breast cancer, colon cancer and cervical cancer. And they each have their own calendars. For breast cancer, mammograms are used for women over the age of 50; the colorectal cancer program is a detection of blood in feces and the screening is done, more or less, from the age of 50 and cervical cancer that consists of a vaginal cytology in young people when they begin to have sexual relations.

With these three programs it has been seen that the risk-benefit balance is positive. Although even screening programs sometimes generate controversy because the population subjected to them is very large and there are some derived tests that would not have been necessary. But, from a global perspective, they offer improvements in mortality.

For this reason, the answer to your question would be that the health controls that must be done and that we know are beneficial are those that are programmed by the system and those that are recommended by the person responsible for your health when you have symptoms of some kind or based on your medical history. In the end, the most important thing in prevention is the so-called primary prevention, which is that aimed at not getting sick. And to achieve this, the key is to have a healthy lifestyle and that we promote healthy spaces and adequate social policies.

Isabel Aguilar Palace She is a Doctor of Medicine, a specialist in Preventive Medicine and Public Health and a tenured professor at the University of Zaragoza.

