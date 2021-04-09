When was the last time that you changed the sheets? How often do you usually do it? Are you waiting for them to be ‘dirty’?

If we were aware of the amount of germs that live in our bed On a daily basis, perhaps our answer to these questions would be completely different. Between our sheets coexist mites, sweat, dead skin, animal dander, pollen, dirt, lint, and even feces.

Everything that we carry on our body throughout the day will end up in our bed when we go to bed at night, unless we have showered before. Even so, it is inevitable that they will proliferate until 16 different types of mites both in the sheets and in the pillow, according to the study ‘Fungal contamination of the bed’.

These fungi can even reach us produce sneezing or nasal itchingIn short, allergic symptoms, since we are breathing them at a short distance and constantly, even though we are not allergic people. However, this has most important implications for those who suffer from pathologies such as asthma or sinusitis.

For all these reasons, bedding must be changed with some frequency. New York University microbiologist, Philip Tierno, recommends doing it once a week.

In hotter seasons, like the summer, we should do it in a shorter period of time, like every three or four days. In the same way we will have to act in cases where we have sweated a lot such as, for example, if we have had a fever, since the Dust mites feed by absorbing moisture from the air.

As we say, pillowcases concentrate a higher amount of microbes, so we should change them constantly.

How to wash the sheets



To eliminate mites and dirt, we must wash the sheets once a week with warm or hot water in programs of 40 or 60 degrees. In addition, you can put them in the dryer for a more effective cleaning.

Not only is it enough to put the bedding in the washing machine, but to eliminate the mites you must also ventilate the room on days when there is no humidity and vacuum the mattress.