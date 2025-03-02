How Öcalan, the founder of the PKK, can change the course of Türkiye and Syria after 25 years locked in prison

It would seem in principle that what a character locked in the maximum security prison in Imrali (Türkiye) says for 25 years could have little influence on what happens outside his cell. And yet, the decision that Abdullah Öcalan has just taken can change dramatically, for good, security climate both in Türkiye and Syria and Iraq.

The founder and historical leader of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) has called for disarmament and the dissolution of the group that since the mid -1980s of the last century has represented the greatest security threat to Turkey. A group, cataloged as a terrorist by both Ankara and Brussels and Washington, which since 1978 intends to represent the interests of the approximately 20 million kurds that inhabit that country, and that adopted the armed struggle against Ankara with an accumulated balance of more than 40,000 dead.

Despite its prolonged confinement, it is estimated that the rigidly hierarchical structure of the PKK has allowed Öcalan to maintain its authority over the amalgam of civil and armed group that are included under that acronym; and hence your message has the ability to cause an extraordinary turn in its ranks.

As has happened in other cases, the Kurdish cause – driving for the recognition of their cultural and political rights in a country that has historically refused to recognize their existence, identifying them exclusively as “the Turks of the Mountain” – has evolved against the PKK approaches. On the one hand, the passage of time has made it clear that the exercise of violence has not reported any advantage, neither in political or, much less, military terms – although they can carry out violent acts, strategically have long been defeated.

On the other, the State, by the hand of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, has chosen to combine the stick and carrot to try to largely disable the attractiveness of the group among its potential supporters. While launching numerous attacks against the main feuds of the group, not only in Turkey, but also in Iraq and Syria and repressed the Kurdish political rights, at some times it has given them margin of maneuver, it has allowed them to use the Kurdish language (Kurmanyi) and the public celebration of their festivities.

In addition to speculating what Öcalan has been able to personally achieve – of the moment, nothing points to an immediate release, although it is not ruled out that it can happen to house arrest – the response of the thousands of combatants in arms is also unknown to the order of its leader. Above all, when it is remembered that on different occasions, since 2009, there have been begging failures in each of the various attempts to resolve conflict by negotiated.

Nor is it clear what the PKK can extract from a step from those dimensions, to the extent that it is unthinkable to imagine that there will be an independent Turkish Kurdistan or even an autonomy within a state as centralized as the Turk. In any case, it does not cease to surprise that Öcalan has been so imprecise in his call by not wanting to go beyond claiming “respect for identities.”

The internal discipline of the PKK has remained and its hosts have accepted that its fight has ended, as indicated by the militia in a statement released this Saturday in which they announced a high fire, as well as a future disarmament. Erdogan has thus achieved a resounding political success, precisely at a time when authoritarianism signs, especially against prokurdos parties, become increasingly evident, but the situation can also change significantly in Syria.

The northeastern region of Syria is controlled by the Syrian Democratic Forces (FDS), supported by Washington since they became a significant local collaborator to deal with the threat represented by the Islamic State, capable of proclaiming a pseudocalifato in 2014 that continued to the northwestern area of ​​Iraq.

The FDS are dominated by kurdish militias that Ankara considers the pkk arm; Hence his growing threat of launching an offensive in that region (forgetting in passing that is Syrian territory) to disrupt once and for all the threat that it represents for Türkiye.

If the disarmament and dissolution of the PKK is finally produced, in parallel to the approach process that is being developed between the new Syrian authorities and the FDS – the president himself, Ahmed al Sharaa, has been invited to visit the region by the head of the FDS, Mazlum Abdien, within the frame For years I could experience a substantial improvement. Inshallah.