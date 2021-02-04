Today could well be the perfect night to go to a jazz concert; there are despite the pandemic. Among the less experienced spectators, it is not uncommon to find someone who feels uneasy when people break into applause in the middle of the performance and this catches him with his arms saggy. Worse still if, intoxicated with emotion, he is torn off by clapping and is left alone. You may try to be attentive and count bars, a game in which you get lost. Details of a ritual that is learned with experience. Here two experts reel off some interesting clues (without imposition, norm or law) so as not to look like a novice, so as not to clash, so that the experience ends with a severe addiction to jazz without discomfort for not mastering the language. what’s up, maybe they’ll smile, and those who don’t, may start drumming their fingers thinking about the next ‘gig’.

The veteran journalist and broadcaster José Miguel López has been on Radio 3 for more than three decades as host of the program ‘Discópolis’ and was in charge of filling the gap left in 2015 by the long-awaited jazz expert Juan Claudio Cifuentes, Cifu, who is still he remembers commanding the loudest attendees to shut up at the concerts in the recently defunct Bogui hall (Madrid). For López there was also a first time: «I don’t remember the exact moment, but I do remember that, in 1973, at the age of 19, I specifically went to the San Sebastián jazz festival and I was blown away by trumpeter Clark Terry and bluesman Clarence Gatemouth Brown. Why did I go there? Because I wanted to hear real jazz live. Well, it happens that this is music that you learn to appreciate especially in live performances … «Yes, clearly, although you have to have prior preparation. To some, jazz, such as black flamenco, can seem very hard on a stick. It also depends on what your first concert is. Many of us saw jazz-rock groups, such as the Mahavishnu Orchestra, before real bop soloists. Then I was lucky enough to witness a performance by Count Basie with his orchestra in Sitges in 1977 … It could be a good start for anyone ».

Franco Battiato sang in ‘Center of Gravity’ who couldn’t stand free jazz, and that’s being Battiato. Because, as the Radio 3 expert says, it is not the same to start with this subgenre characterized by the freedom of its forms than listening to lifelong ‘standars’, classic themes recognized by practically everyone, let’s say’ In A Sentimental Mood ‘by Duke Ellington, or’ Misty ‘by Erroll Garner. They are usually performed at ‘jam sessions’, informal appointments where musicians improvise on these issues. The origin of this musical style is between the end of the 19th century and 1917, the year in which the Original Dixieland Jazz Band made the first recordings. The word jazz? It seems to have to do with the expression that a spectator gave precisely during one of the performances of that band: «Jass it up, boys!» … In African-American slang ‘jass’ was a word related to sex, and from there it happened to jazz.

A lot of data, but you do not have to be overwhelmed, on the contrary, just enjoy. This is what Gorka Reino, head of the cultural association Bilbaina Jazz Club (Bilbao) and the Moskito Rekords record label, proposes: «When someone goes to jazz for the first time, they see certain rituals, keys that they lack, but it’s like everything else, If you make your debut in a soccer game and you don’t know much about this sport, you will be missing a lot of data, the stands will scream and you won’t find out why, but you may like the emotion. And even more in music, because it is something that has been with us since the beginning of time … You don’t need to know anything to enjoy it. Jazz is music, all those rules are on stage, they are complex, but the musicians make them. It is clear that the more you know how to interpret and capture, the better, but from minute zero it is music and you just have to enjoy, forget about rules because there is no imposition, nothing to do but listen ».

The recommendations of José Miguel López and Gorka Reino Discs: It is difficult for Gorka Reino to recommend records: «There are so many … I would go to the end of the 40s, the 50s, the 60s, when jazz groups were already like the current ones, after the great orchestras. I mean listening to any record by Duke Ellington, John Coltrane, Miles Davis, Thelonious Monk, Count Basie, Dizzie Gillespie, Charles Mingus, everything you can about them. An example? Davis’s ‘Sketches of Spain’, although I’d tell you to buy his entire discography, and Coltrane’s ‘My Favorite Things’. And a singer, Billie Holiday. The classics, because contemporary language is more complex. And coming to the present time, flamenco or Cuban fusion. José Miguel López advises connecting to ‘Discópolis Jazz’ on weekends at 2:00 p.m. on Radio 3. Books: The director of ‘Discópolis’ reveals that his main book is ‘Jazz, A History of America’s Music’, by Geoffrey C. Ward and Ken Burns: “The latter also has a superlative history of jazz in five CDs and a fabulous documentary” . The head of Bilbaina Jazz Club chooses “a beautiful story by Julio Cortazar, ‘The Persecutor’, a tribute to Charlie Parker and to be true to oneself until the end.” Films: Kingdom recommends ‘Bird’ (Clint Eastwood, 1988), ‘Around midnight’ (Bertrand Tavernier, 1986), ‘The man with the golden arm’ (Otto Preminger, 1955), ‘Kansas City’ (Robert Altman, 1996) and ‘The trumpet player’ (Michael Curtiz, 1950). For his part, López prefers documentaries by Ken Burns or Martin Scorsese, and the “great” soundtracks by Eastwood.

Reino came to jazz thanks to his childhood friendship with the brothers Juan and Víctor de Diego, “who later became great figures of jazz, trumpet and saxophone, respectively.” Also, because of his father’s work, related to radio and entertainment, he got used to seeing concerts since he was a child: by Raphael, Manolo Escobar, María Dolores Pradera … «But nothing similar to what I felt in my first concert of jazz, I was about 10 years old, late 70’s, and I don’t remember who they were but those black gentlemen impressed me, a marvel. I was a kid and without knowing anything I enjoyed it, that’s why I say that you are not out of tune because you do not know when you should clap ». He assures that in the years that he has been at Bilbaina Jazz Club, 20 of them as an organizer, he has initiated many people in this genre: «And nobody has ever said that they did not like it. Everyone has freaked out with that extraordinarily composed music that takes you and you don’t know where, that surprises you. A kid comes along who plays bass in a rock band and is amazed at the things that the double bass player does. «We must encourage people to go to jazz, there are no requirements, we have to remove that cliché, yes, you need the ability to sit down and enjoy music, because there are many people who do not know how to go to a concert if it is not drunk, high, jumping, screaming and flirting, which is also good and we can like a lot of music, but I think we have lost the ability to sit and listen ».

Applause

It is common for attendees to start clapping in the middle of a concert; It happens when one of the interpreters has performed a solo, explains Reino, “an improvisation in which he leaves for a moment his role as a group piece and the scores to improvise on the subject. People think that this is playing whatever you want, but it is very complex, with times, very devilish rhythms that change. You have to be within the rhythm and harmony of the song. When finished, they are applauded and they rejoin the group and the topic. Something similar happens to the Basque ‘bertsolaris’, to whom you give certain words and at that moment they must compose the verses of a song with a certain grace, and at the end people applaud them. In jazz the same. But it is not mandatory either, you applaud when people get it, and it happens sometimes that the spectators are absorbed, or that it is not clear when the solo ends, and then no one may applaud. Obligation? None”.

Count 16 measures …

López learned jazz from books and records: «I read it and listened to everything. But when jazz got me hooked, I already knew music and I loved discovering what the soloists’ 16-bar cycles were like. It seemed a mystery that a trumpeter would walk off stage while the sax was playing his solo and then suddenly appear to join the common chorus and get in on time. But you start to count and the mystery disappears. Then you stop at things like the rhythm section: how he accentuates the ‘hi-hat’ of the drums or how he does the ‘walking bass’ (the double bass sounding as if it were walking). It is fascinating”.

Can you talk, cheer, shout …?

Gorka Reino explains that you have to differentiate between a concert, to which you are going to sit and listen, as in a conference or the theater, and entertainment, something that happens a lot in the United States, «where in any hotel there is a trio playing to create atmosphere while people have a drink and chat. «We organize many entertainments and there they play softly so you can talk. But in a concert you must be quiet to let the rest listen and not distract the musicians. As for shouting and cheering, none of that during an audition, here the energumenismo does not fit in any way.

The dressing

Nothing is imposed, says López, although he remembers that most music has a certain way of dressing, without being obligatory: «People wear jeans and black t-shirts in rock, suits and elegant dresses in opera and classical music. We do not speak of obligation, but of the pure observation of the one who goes to jazz concerts. The most powerful external image in jazz concerts was that of Xavier Rekalde, with his African ‘kufi’, his waistcoat, baggy pants and beer always in hand. On the other hand, I have seen assistants with strict etiquette. There is everything. I usually present the Eivissa Jazz Festival (Ibiza) with striped shorts, Menorcan shorts, a shirt, an Ibizan shirt or other top garment … And I have a reputation for being very elegant! In the sixties and seventies you had to go ‘hippie’, then no longer, the variety is amazing ».

Laughter among the musicians

López explains that the looks and smiles that the musicians give themselves on stage have to do “with the duende. They laugh when they improvise, they go around the bush and, suddenly, everything returns to order and they enter at the same time. A sublime moment. They have thrown themselves into the mountains, they investigate, they go through the branches and return to the fold. You have to die of pleasure and laugh ». Reino emphasizes that, as great musicians “who can play everything and in a context of improvised music, they do many things and even they are surprised. They say ‘haha, how cool that you’ve played and how well you’ve been around here. Look at how I answer you over there. ‘ There is complicity, interaction. They look at each other and laugh because they are … enjoying themselves.