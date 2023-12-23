How to step on the scales calmly on January 8th? The need to celebrate by indulging in some indulgence is sacrosanct, but, while for those who don't have weight problems the Christmas (and early year) binges can be easily overcome with a few moderate meals in the following days, those who are on a diet or have a tendency to gain weight risks seeing your efforts in vain and above all finding yourself with hips 5 kilos more to dispose of, which are really many. Furthermore, if you indulge in the celebrations without criteria, your health is also affected, with the increase in symptoms linked to excess meals, which includes insulin resistance, hypertension, reflux and everything else.