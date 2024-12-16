No more infallible teams that win everything. Liverpool, about whom that was said, tied on Saturday with Fulham, and we don’t even dare to talk about Manchester City, which dazzled us: it’s a drag. Bayern Munich beat Mainz 05, and now it turns out that Atlético is the team on the winning side, until further notice. The calendar, designed from unreason, does not allow the regular trajectories of yesteryear. There is no time to taste victories or digest defeats. Barça is doing poorly in the League and loses it against Las Palmas, suddenly recognizes itself again in Dortmund and then proceeds to give away three unforgivable points against Leganés.

The worst thing the Blaugranas did last night (and look, there were things) was allowing a goal to be scored at the beginning, because the visitors protected it by accentuating the plan they already came with: playing as little as possible. They achieved this in part with the connivance of the referee. An example: with 42 minutes on the clock the ball had rolled for 24. Berlanguian scenes were added to the despair of the stands. While some shouted against Laporta and many others reacted by whistling, we discovered a brass band with very few members located in the defunct entertainment stands, a bad idea to send a musical command of that caliber to show that there was no one there before. The number one rule of any comeback is authentic environmental pressure with a collective sense, and that was nonsense.

We have to leave Montjuïc and return to the new Camp Nou at once, the only thing missing was the brass band

After the break, more rules were broken. Lewandowski, a failed but center forward, was replaced very soon; The game, with Lamine Yamal injured in the ankle, got stuck in the center and, to make matters worse, no one could blame De Jong because he didn’t even come out. Let’s see if the person responsible for everything is not going to be Frenkie.

We want to return

By now we should all be back at the Spotify Camp Nou, members, fans and journalists. That was solemnly told to all of us from the club, that the team would return coinciding with the celebration of the 125th anniversary, on November 29. But yesterday, either they are playing us with a parallel reality, or we were still in Montjuïc feeling cold watching the damned Barça-Leganés. Well, thinking about it, we were also assured that for each day of delay in the works, the club would collect one million euros from the construction company Limak, news that we all rushed to publish because it gave many clicks and that no one cares to remember now. that millions should fall like the leaves do in autumn. One, two, three, four… What a joy for the treasurer. (“What are you telling me? That there was a clause in the contract with conditions in the fine print to cancel the payment? Mecachis. What are these Turks like?”)

And here we continue, in the mountain, which was magical and is now Russian. Waiting to return. And while we witness the exciting exchange of greetings between the respective pets, CAT (a cat) and Supercucumber (without intrigue, a cucumber), and we hope that the return will be in February but we signed with blood March, I look at my deskmate Carles Ruipérez and it is so cold (meteorological and environmental) that I think about The Snow Society and I feel like eating his finger, even if it’s his little finger. To the rhythm of a sad brass band.