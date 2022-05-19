Something that always comes up at the time of cyber offers is fraud, those actions that hackers usually use to withdraw money from the bank account of their victims. Practice that is trending due to this change in the use of money digitally. But don’t worry, as we’ll help you identify these scammers who are likely to show up en masse from the May 23 to 31 during the Hot Sale 2022.

Learn to identify emails and links

Emails are usually used to be able to squeeze the card of people, who want to appear to be reliable with well-known brands so that all possible data is granted. So if you receive an email, the first thing to check is the extension, if it ends in hot mail, gmail, yahoo and so on, they probably don’t come from a company.

In the same way, companies always emphasize in their policies that they will never ask for bank details, so if they do so in an email, it is already a reason to start setting off the alarms. This doesn’t just happen on computers, it can also happen over the phone with alleged vendors or even through links sent by strangers from the same WhatsApp.

Ignore all social media links

Another way in which fraudulent companies operate is to leave advertising links on sites like Facebook. With images that can confuse even the smartest of the network. So whenever doubt arises, go to their main profile within the social network to confirm that it is a reliable link or just a hoax to get your money.

In the same way, you can look at the comments of the publication, where people usually report that it is a scam, these are usually deleted frequently, so if you do not see activity, it is already a warning. Also, you can compare the page address and analyze it using the antivirus that you have installed on your computer or system. Mac.

Never let them take you to an external site to make the payment

When you want to take an item, something you should pay attention to is the payment methods to use, if there is a guarantee and if your banking institution supports the use of this website. Also, if clicking pay takes you to a completely different page, you shouldn’t trust giving your money to potential people offering things at surreal prices.

Sure, the only trusted place they could get you out to is PayPal, which is quite easy to identify, although it never hurts to keep an eye on the URL so that it is not an aesthetic falsification. So, if they want to take you out to take your card details to a page you don’t know, it’s best to close the tab and even block the address.

With this we conclude these small suggestions that will help you not to be scammed in the next Hot Sale. Season in which fraudulent companies want to take advantage of people looking for attractive offers.

The sale is from May 23 to 31, 2022.