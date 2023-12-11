About 180 kilometers south of Oslo, a roadside gas station offers a glimpse into a future where electric vehicles rule. Chargers far outnumber gas pumps in the service area operated by Circle K, a chain that got its start in Texas. During summer weekends, the line to recharge sometimes extends all the way to the exit ramp.

80 percent of new car sales in Norway were electric last year, putting the country at the forefront of the shift towards battery-powered mobility. The Country will cease sales of cars with internal combustion engines in 2025.

There are problems, including unreliable chargers and long waits during periods of high demand. But the air in Oslo, the capital, is noticeably cleaner. The City is also quieter as the noisiest gasoline and diesel vehicles disappear. Oslo's greenhouse gas emissions have fallen 30 percent since 2009, but there has been no mass unemployment among workers and the power grid has not collapsed.

Some detractors portray the fight against climate change as something that requires hard sacrifice. “It's not like that with EVs,” said Christina Bu, general secretary of the Norwegian EV Association, which represents owners. “It's something that people embrace.”

There remains a problem where the rubber meets the road. Oslo's air has unhealthy levels of microscopic particles generated in part by the abrasion of tires and asphalt. EVs, which represent around a third of vehicles registered in the City, but make up a larger proportion of traffic, may even exacerbate that problem.

“They are much heavier than internal combustion engine cars, and that means they are causing more abrasion,” said Tobias Wolf, Oslo's chief air quality engineer.

Another persistent problem: Apartment residents say finding a place to plug in their cars remains a challenge.

Sirin Hellvin Stav, Oslo's Deputy Mayor for Environment and Transport, said the City wants to install more public chargers, but also reduce the number of cars by a third to free up space for walking and cycling.

He acknowledged what he called the hypocrisy of Norway's push to reduce greenhouse gases while producing a lot of oil and gas. The Government has not reduced production.

“We have several fields in production or under development, which give energy security to Europe,” said Amund Vik, Secretary of State at the Norwegian Ministry of Petroleum and Energy.

Electric vehicles have modestly increased demand for electricity, according to EV Association estimates, and most owners charge their cars at night, when demand is lower and power is cheaper.

Circle K is using the Country to learn how to serve EV owners. Guro Stordal, a company executive, has the difficult task of developing charging infrastructure that works with dozens of vehicle brands.

EV owners tend to spend more time at the Circle K because charging takes longer than filling a tank of gas. But this is still an important source of income.

“We do see it as an opportunity,” Hakon Stiksrud, head of global electric mobility at Circle K, said of electric vehicles. “But if we are not able to take advantage of those opportunities, it quickly becomes a threat.”

By: JACK EWING

The New York Times