A country with a vast record of political, ethnic and religious conflicts, Nigeria goes to the polls this Saturday (25) to choose the successor of Muslim President Muhammadu Buhari. One group pays special attention to this year’s election in Africa’s most populous country: Christians.

Open Doors ranked Nigeria sixth in its latest ranking of countries where Christians are most persecuted. The violence takes place mainly in the north of the country, by Boko Haram, the Islamic State of West Africa Province and Fulani militants.

Although the entire population of the region suffers from these extremist attacks, Christian communities are more targeted and point to negligence on the part of the government in combating this violence.

In 2020, the European Parliament pointed out in a resolution that Buhari was re-elected in 2019 “on a promise to defeat violent extremism waged by Boko Haram and other terrorist groups”, but instead, the Nigerian government “created the vacuum within which Islamic extremism manages to flourish”.

Last year, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and the Northern Christian Elders Forum (NOSCEF) expressed concern that Nigeria’s two main parties, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and the Congress of All Progressives (APC) – this, Buhari’s party –, to present for the presidential election slates in which the candidates for president and vice-president were both Muslims.

“We will not support a Christian/Christian ticket or a Muslim/Muslim ticket. Politicians can talk about politics, but we made our point a long time ago. Any party that attempts a ticket of the same religion will fail,” CAN said in a statement, citing concern that a government with a Muslim president and vice president could continue to turn a blind eye to violence against Christians – or that the situation could get even worse.

“Even when we have a Muslim/Christian government, the Church still faces hell. God only knows how many Christians have been killed in the past seven years without anyone being arrested or prosecuted. Imagine what it will be like if we have two Muslims in power?

Finally, the PDP put forward a ticket with a Muslim presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, and a Christian vice-president, Ifeanyi Okowa. However, the APC opted for two Muslim candidates, Bola Tinubu (for president) and Kashim Shettima (for vice president).

The leader in the polls is Peter Obi of the Labor Party, a Christian whose running mate is Muslim Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed. However, political analysts point out that turnout is historically low in Nigerian elections, especially among young people, a segment in which Obi has great support, and that African election polls are not as reliable as those carried out in Europe.

So strong is the issue of Christians in this year’s presidential election that the Christian Leaders of the North of the APC announced at the end of last year that they support Obi, to the detriment of their own party’s ticket.

“Certainly, the ticket with candidates of the same faith as the APC aims to shame Christians and give them and their religion a second-class socio-political status within their own country. In particular, it is a validation of the discrimination and oppression meted out to Christians in northern Nigeria, where today they are denied jobs, promotions, contracts and admission to prestigious and higher economic potential courses at state colleges simply because of their religion.” the association pointed out in a statement, in which it accused Bola Tinubu of “having no respect for Christians and for Christianity”.

In a recent article published on The Conversation website, Adeyemi Balogun, professor of history of religion at the State University of Oxum, preached the need for religious diversity among public office holders, in order to combat intolerance within the State and disseminate this point of view. views of the entire Nigerian population.

“Mixing religion with politics does not bode well for the ongoing tension in many regions of the country. These tensions could seriously harm the already fragile Nigerian state,” she warned.