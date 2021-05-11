From “socialism with Chinese peculiarities” to “Bolivarian socialism”. The Venezuelan crisis does not give truce and his government does not stop looking for alternatives that allow him to take a breath. Now, the two Nicolás Maduro (father-president- and son -deputy-) have once again set their eyes on the Asian giant to imitate its Special Economic Zones (SEZ).

The objective is to attract foreign investment and do it with the usual Caribbean quirks. In other words, for the moment, the project is surrounded by opacity and various voices of the opposition fear that it serves to deliver natural resources to foreign interests.

Proof of the importance of this project for the Government of Venezuela is shown by the speaker of, for now, bill Before the National Assembly (AN, Parliament), the deputy Nicolás Maduro Guerra, son of president.

“We accept the call of President Nicolás Maduro through which he proposed to analyze the possible legislative solutions that allow facing the current criminals and cruel imperial stalks of foreign powers and in this way re-promote the guidelines of the special economic zones (SEZ), “said Maduro Jr. in the AN speakers’ rostrum.

Nicolas Maduro with actor Steven Seagal. Photo DPA

The mention of his father makes the origin of the project and the direct interest of the Executive over the decision of the Legislature crystal clear. In addition, it invokes the United States sanctions as an element of cohesion and it also serves as an excuse for not providing key details of the project.

In an AN where 92% of the deputies are pro-government, the result of the final vote can be foreseen. In the first debate, held on April 27, the bill was approved that continues its parliamentary path until it receives the final green light.

According to Maduro Jr., these SEZs will be “a strategic investment alternative” that will allow “to ensure the scientific, technological and financial industrial development” without losing the “inter-territorial balance” and to pursue better “socio-economic, geostrategic and geopolitical” conditions.

What are SEZs

But, How will these SEZs work to achieve all this? That is the great mystery still unsolved and that forces us to look at China.

China is one of the two great international allies of Venezuela but, beyond flirting, it is clear that Its economic model is, increasingly, a benchmark for Maduro.

Maduro Guerra said it emphatically in the AN: “A great successful SEZ is (that of) our brothers in the People’s Republic of China, where an area called Canton in the 1980s had a population of two million inhabitants, very humble and depressed. economically, and today, with a growing population of more than two million inhabitants, It is one of the main industrial zones in China. “

It seems clear that the Chinese model marks the north on the Venezuelan compass.

Specifically, in those areas, the Government of the Asian giant applies special economic policies, differentiated from those of the rest of the country and more oriented to the free market.

To this are added incentives that allow trade to flow without the restrictions or authorizations of the rest of the country, while seeking to attract many foreign investments.

The president’s son also made it clear in his intervention: the model to be implemented “surpasses the traditional models of regional and subregional organization and development of the Venezuelan State and implements within the socioeconomic regime (…) the strategic promotion of public, private, mixed or communal foreign national investment to promote these types of properties. “

The first claim of economists in Venezuela is that the opacity in the government’s management be overcome. Almost everything is unknown about public spending, since the budget is not consultable, nor is it to whom concessions are made, the oil production or the price at which the crude is sold.

With this opacity as a flag, the greatest risk of SEZs lies in how they are managed and what happens in them, since Venezuela is not only one of the richest countries in natural resources in the world, but it also has one of the most complex geographies .

For both reasons, get information isolated regions where mining and oil abound is increasingly difficult.

All this has unleashed the first criticisms and the opposition party Vente Venezuela, led by the conservative María Corina Machado, has denounced that Chavismo is trying to set up economic zones “tailored to your interests, with your back to the country” and using as a basis “the Chinese totalitarian model”.

The criticism has been joined by former deputy Luis Barragán, who has denounced that the SEZs represent “a much more rudimentary mechanism of exploitation by criminal mafias of the strategic resources that remain in the country” and believes that they will be the “special strategic areas of the mafias. “

A model imported from China whose adaptation to Bolivarian socialism It may represent an alternative to the Venezuelan crisis or further aggravate the situation.

