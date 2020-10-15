In difficult times, a dream spreads: to break with everything. End job instability, with dependence on the Euribor or the low quality of the food we consume, seeking a simpler life with more basic satisfactions. For decades, hundreds of people have opted for this alternative path; Although with irregular fortune, these different societies coexist with ours.

The option of urban anarchist communes, in which a continuous relationship with the city is still maintained and there is the problem of conflict with the law, does not satisfy these emuli of Henry David Thoreau, the American writer who lived two years alone in a cabin and later wrote: “I went to the forests because (…) I wanted to live deeply and discard everything that was not life (…) so as not to realize, at the moment of death, that I had not lived.”

Abandoned villages of El Bierzo are a refuge for a hundred people

Most of the experiments do not reach the second winter

The use of motors is prohibited and energy is obtained from solar panels

Joining a group that is very closed to the outside causes uncertainties

The difficulties are enormous: direct exposure to the climate that those who live in the city are not used to, the need to acquire knowledge with which to become self-sufficient … And, in the case of entering an existing society, the uncertainties when inserting oneself in a group that is very closed to the outside, about which it is difficult to find out beforehand, and in which the close relationship frequently makes personalities collide. Most of the experiments barely reach the second winter, the season when difficulties emerge in all their harshness.

It is difficult to calculate how many people in Spain have chosen to turn their backs on conventional society. There is not any data concerning that. If we look at the participants in some meetings such as the Ecovillage last summer and the activity in pages webs, and a realistic round up is applied, you can speak, at most, of about 2,000 people.

This Ecovillage meeting, with the presence of 30 initiatives, was held in one of the pioneering towns of this type in Spain: Matavenero, in the mountains of El Bierzo (León). For a few years, it has been possible to access it in good weather via a dirt track, built by the company that manages a nearby wind farm. But the road is frozen in winter and access can only be done on foot, after hours of walking from the town of San Facundo.

Matavenero and neighboring Poibueno, two abandoned towns, began to be occupied around 1989, in an initiative in which German environmentalists played an important role. The villages, very isolated in a steep valley, had been abandoned for years, and the first settlers lived in Indian tepees instead of rebuilding on the houses, which had burned in successive fires. Its isolation, which made it difficult for the community to develop, has possibly made its survival possible: nobody claimed the ruins, progressively occupied, the authorities ignored their existence, and today they are an accepted part of the landscape of the region.

Most of the inhabitants of Matavenero, who have grown to 120 but are now more in the middle, work outside the town, helping with agricultural tasks or construction, or selling the crafts they make there. The children – 35 have been born since the occupation of the town, there is even a grandson of founders – go down to the San Facundo school. In the last frosts, however, a good part of the inhabitants who were outside could not return for days.

The community makes decisions in a council, by vote, and otherwise, each one makes his own life; there is private property and barter is used to exchange goods and services. The new ones must spend a year living in one of the rehabilitated common houses before the council authorizes them to build their own: in particular, they want them to suffer a winter -with showers in the river waterfall included-, to avoid abandonment.

The common rules are, above all, of an ecological nature: prohibition of motors inside the town, use of solar panels to obtain electricity, the consumption of strong alcohol, tobacco or drugs is disapproved; and use of dry latrines, in which the waste is used for compost. There is only one phone in town and it is only answered one hour a day. There is a communal work day, on Thursday; In those sessions they built the so-called Dome, in which the Ecovillage meeting was held. Among those attending that meeting were representatives of the Valencian project Puente del Arco Iris. About twenty adults – with a dozen children – are about to form a cooperative to acquire a 100-hectare farm about 40 minutes from Valencia, and go live, they trust, this spring.

“There is no model similar to the one we want to develop, right now, in Spain”, explains one of its founders, Manuel Alamar. In their house and adjoining land, the group members practice masonry – including construction with alternative materials such as straw bales – and agriculture.

The basic difference between Puente del Arco Iris and other projects is their desire to become a model, their greatest connection with society; for example, they plan to carry out all their development legally, “without the stress of illegally occupying a place”, paying taxes and carrying out all the corresponding procedures. Alamar is enthusiastic when he explains his motivations for escaping from the urban context: “I’m sure there are many people who, every day, wonder if it is worth working 40 years in something that they do not like to pay the mortgage on a tiny apartment or if It pays to always be trying to achieve so little. Living is much easier. We hope to show it to many people who have these doubts. “

The land that the Arco Iris cooperative members will buy soon does not qualify as developable land, which is very expensive. It costs 10,000 euros per adult, refundable in case of abandonment of the community. They will initially live in communal ruins, and then build little by little, prudently so as not to violate urban planning laws. They talk about sharing a lot of properties, not just housing: also cars or certain goods. They hope to make a living from agriculture, as well as from various tasks in the region, and gradually incorporate – as they approach the 100 inhabitants who have as their objective – jobs such as education and rural accommodation.

“We are not afraid to work, but we hope, in the medium term, to achieve a great quality of life with a not very great effort”, explains Alamar, who is “impatient” to play his first soccer game with his teammates, in his own land. Admit some “spiritual concern” regarding spirituality “as something personal and common sense, without taking you away from family or friends.” In addition, they will put into practice the three basic R’s of green living: recycle, reduce and reuse.

The economic crisis has made more people interested in the project. “Sometimes we have commented that we were two or three years late, that if we already had all that journey we could fulfill our goal of also serving as an example for other people who have the same concerns. The administrative difficulties are great, but I think we are already finding a path that can be useful to others. ” Various communities in different parts of Europe, such as Findhorn, in Scotland, or Sieben Linden, in Germany, have been in existence for decades with a similar operation.

In addition to the ecovillages, there are other communes of a court more linked to horse racing or the countercultural movements of the sixties, particularly in the Balearic Islands, although none have had a continuous life since then. Navarre Lakabe, considered the dean of ecovillages – it was created in 1980 -, is, due to its combativeness and longevity, a kind of missing link between these communes and the current ones.

There are also other communities, linked to Christianity. After all, historically, those who wanted to withdraw from the world found their way out in monasticism. In addition to the well-known communities of ordained religious, there are others to which lay people have access, including couples.

The most famous in Spain is Turballos, in the mountains of Alicante. Their spokespersons refuse to allow journalists access to their facilities, although they do personally invite callers to visit them. Founded 30 years ago by the priest Vicente Micó, it is declared “Ecumenical Community, of Nonviolence and Denuclearized”. About twenty people reside permanently. The town has been beautifully restored and maintains good relations with its neighbors.

Turballos’ life is divided between prayer and work, with the fruits of which they maintain. They follow the ideology of an Italian disciple of Gandhi, Giuseppe Lanza del Valle, who died in the region after an adventurous life in the mundane and spiritual. “We strive to limit our needs and not fall into consumerism that contributes to the exploitation of the Third World.” The community is strictly vegetarian, and holds a day of fasting and silence on Fridays. The prayers do not strictly respond to current Catholic orthodoxy: “We welcome everyone regardless of their religious beliefs, respecting their path and their fidelity to their tradition.”

In addition to the ecological and spiritual alternatives, other bets are still alive in some parts of Spain. This is the case of Marinaleda, a town in Seville with 2,700 inhabitants, famous for being the origin of the Sindicato de Obreros del Campo, and currently practically communist. The founder of the Union, Juan Manuel Sánchez Gordillo, has been mayor for almost three decades with unbeatable absolute majorities. After years of struggle, Marinaleda managed to expropriate the 1,200 hectares of a farmhouse owned by the Duque del Infantado. The produce of the land -alcachofas, peppers, olives- is transformed into eight cooperatives that employ the entire town. Officially, there is no unemployment and everyone charges the same, just over a thousand euros.

The town tackled the housing problem with similar methods: all the rustic land was municipalized and the door was opened for any resident to build their 90-square-meter home, with the help of masons from the council. The owner pays the materials and then a life annuity of 15 euros per month.

Sánchez Gordillo is accused of little less than a Stalinist by his political rivals, and it is a fact that on the last occasions that prominent representatives of other parties passed through Marinaleda there were notable public disorders. However, he exhibits the situation of his people and argues that it is the best example against the crisis: “This has not been more than the demonstration of the total failure of the free market. The only alternative is public employment. to the Government, to stop giving money to the banks, and help the small farmer and the laborer. “

Life red de Marinaleda extends to the everyday, for example with its own calendar of festivities. Holy Week, is there the Week for Peace, with performances by Paco Ibáñez or Jarcha instead of processions. Even Sundays are not exactly holidays. Once or twice a month, a working day is called. “Taxes are hardly paid, but from time to time everyone has to meet to do public works. I walk around town the day before with a megaphone to warn, and almost everyone contributes, unless they have a personal problem”, affirms the mayor.