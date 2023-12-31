It is not just activists, the opposition and the Catholic Church who are victims of the Nicaraguan dictatorship: the environment is also being affected by Daniel Ortega's regime.

In Nicaraguan territory, Bosawás is located, the second largest tropical forest in the Americas, behind only the Amazon. With an area of ​​2 million hectares, around 15% of Nicaragua's territory, it was designated by UNESCO in 1997 as a World Heritage Site as a biosphere reserve that concentrates 10% of the world's biodiversity.

In the last 20 years, its devastation has greatly increased in pace. According to data from the Global Forest Watch online platform, the primary forest area of ​​the Bosawás Biosphere Reserve increased from 99.7% in 2002 to 79% in 2022.

The mix of corruption, crime and negligence that has devastated the forest also affects other Nicaraguan conservation areas. In the Indio Maíz Forest Reserve, located in the southeast of the country and the second largest in Nicaragua, around 23% of the area is degraded, largely due to a large fire that occurred in 2018.

As the Sandinista dictatorship's infrastructure was insufficient to fight the fire, protests were held in the Nicaraguan capital, Managua, and a campaign called for international help. Costa Rica offered assistance, but the Ortega dictatorship refused, which increased the population's anger.

The 2023 Global Organized Crime Index (Ocindex), produced by the Global Initiative against Transnational Organized Crime, a network of more than 600 experts on human rights, democracy, governance and development issues, highlighted environmental crimes in Nicaragua.

The document pointed out that the timber trafficking market in the Central American country thrives “due to informal agreements between community leaders, local governments, forestry agents and other groups”, with a focus on sales to China.

“Actors integrated by the State issue timber extraction licenses above existing ones, especially in protected forest regions, resulting in deforestation mainly in indigenous lands or in the north and south regions of the country”, pointed out Ocindex, which highlighted the increase in violence against communities indigenous people and the payment of bribes to police and military officers so that they turn a blind eye.

Sandinista dictatorship encourages illegal mining

Violence and environmental degradation extend to illegal mining, which, as in Venezuela, helps alleviate the country's shaky finances resulting from the economic disaster in Nicaragua.

During a public hearing held in November by the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR), the environmental NGO Fundación del Río denounced that 23% of Nicaragua's territory is currently occupied by mining concessions, many of which have illegal operations.

On the occasion, the president of the NGO, Amaru Ruíz, said that the Sandinista dictatorship promoted a veritable wave of concessions since Daniel Ortega returned to power in 2007: since then, there have been 114 concessions.

Ruíz reported that 79 of them are located in Bosawás. In Indio Maíz, there are also mining sites, “despite the extraction of metals being prohibited in both reserves,” said the president of Fundación del Río.

Ruíz reported that 30% of Nicaraguan gold is extracted illegally and that, in addition to local companies, Colombian and Canadian companies are also involved in processing and exporting this production.

The environmentalist also denounced the illicit sale of 36 tons of mercury per year, trafficked in the department of Río San Juan, on the border with Costa Rica, and “money laundering, human trafficking and drug sales in the area of ​​illegal mining.” .

Green Fund suspended forest conservation project in Nicaragua

The situation is so critical that in July the Green Climate Fund, linked to the United Nations, suspended a US$117 million forest conservation project in Nicaragua due to the escalation of violence against indigenous peoples.

The project had been approved in 2020 with the aim of reducing deforestation in the Bosawás and Río San Juan reserves. It was the first suspension of payments since the fund was created in 2010.

According to the Climate Home News website, indigenous communities are being persecuted by land grabbers, who appropriate land to exploit forest resources and raise cattle, which has led to dozens of murders, kidnappings and rapes in recent years.

Felix Maradiaga, a Nicaraguan political opponent, said in an interview with the Spanish newspaper El País that the fund's money was being diverted for other purposes.

“The Green Fund board, which sent millions of dollars to the dictatorship of Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo [primeira-dama e vice-presidente

nicaraguense]finally made the right decision and decided to suspend the delivery of the money to Nicaragua, due to non-compliance with policies and procedures,” said Maradiaga.

“It is widely known that this fund, designed with good intentions within the scope of the Bio-CLIMA program, has been manipulated for years to finance political structures of the dictatorship,” he stated.

Amaru Ruíz, from the NGO Fundación del Río, told the website Diálogo Américas in September that the Ortega regime imposed the proposal and sought financing “on the backs of indigenous and Afro-descendant communities”, and that, to have access to resources again, Nicaragua must hire a consultancy, designate independent third parties to supervise the project's actions and adopt transparency in the use of money.

The criminalization of environmental NGOs makes it difficult to monitor and enforce measures to reverse the devastation: among the thousands of civil society organizations closed by the Sandinista dictatorship in recent years, there are several linked to the environment. The Fundación del Río itself had its registration canceled by the Nicaraguan regime in 2018.

Ruíz, who has been in exile in Costa Rica since that year, had his arrest requested by the Nicaraguan Public Ministry in 2021 for “spreading false news”.

In an interview with the website specializing in environmental news Mongabay, Ruíz said that more than 160 organizations dedicated to the issue were closed in Nicaragua.

“Nicaragua was left without independent environmental organizations. There is no independent environmental organization registered in Nicaragua,” said the environmentalist.