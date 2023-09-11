In victory or defeat, Neymar is no stranger to shedding a few tears on the soccer field.
The enigmatic Brazilian was not the only one to cry after leading Santos to the Copa Libertadores title in 2011 with a decisive goal in the final. In the stands of Pacaembú in São Paulo, Pelé, who was on the previous Santos team that won the continental title, looked on with misty eyes.
As the enormity of his first goal against Bolivia, his 78th for Brazil in an official match, began to sink in, Neymar became emotional again. However, Pelé was not part of the electrifying atmosphere of Belem. At the age of 82, the man known simply as O Rei, passed away in December 2022, three weeks after Neymar equaled his record as the Brazil men’s national team’s all-time leading scorer.
Here’s how Neymar broke Pelé’s record.
The deafening Pará crowd briefly fell silent when Neymar began his tortuous run to take a penalty in the first half. However, the stands erupted into a roar of disapproval when Bolivian goalkeeper Guillermo Viscarra had the temerity to stop Neymar’s weak shot.
When the game was an hour old and Brazil was already winning 3-0, Neymar scored his record goal in a play into an empty goal. Brazil’s number 10 had taken a rebound off the crossbar before completing his brace with a volley that slipped under Viscarra’s gloves in added time, taking his official total to 79 international goals.
Neymar has needed 125 games to surpass Pelé’s mark, which was established in 1971. The King accumulated 77 in 92 official games, but there is some debate around these figures.
When the President of the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF), Ednaldo Rodrigues, presented Neymar with a plaque after the victory against Bolivia, he congratulated the striker for having become “Brazil’s all-time top scorer in matches against national teams.”
The key line is the distinction of “matches against national teams.” According to the CBF, Pelé played 113 games for Brazil and scored a whopping 95 goals. However, this discrepancy is due to the friendlies between the Brazilian team and several clubs organized by the CBF to exploit Pelé’s stardom.
The Pelé Foundation praised Neymar with the same warning. “Congratulations, Neymar Jr, for surpassing the King in goals with the Brazilian team in official FIFA matches,” the message said. “I’m sure Pelé is applauding you today!”
Neymar, for what it’s worth, does not claim superiority over Pelé. “I never imagined reaching this record,” he declared after the game against Bolivia. “I’m not better than Pelé or any other player on the national team.”
The CBF and FIFA can argue about whether a friendly against a select eleven from Minas Gerais should count towards Pelé’s tally, but no official match criteria will help him – or Neymar – surpass Marta’s scoring record with Brazil.
Arguably the greatest women’s footballer of all time, Marta amassed a staggering 115 goals in 171 games for a team that was repeatedly hampered by its own federation. Marta was sometimes referred to as “Pelé in skirts” as she dazzled to the world of women’s football. It was a comparison that Pelé agreed with, but when you compare their respective scoring records, it does a disservice to Brazil’s top scorer.
Valdir Peres remembers Neymar’s father breaking into the hotel where his team, Uniao, was staying to declare that his newborn son would be “the best Brazilian footballer in history.” Neymar Sr. can prove his prediction right with Junior’s goal tally, but the team’s performances have not helped his proclamation.
The summer of 2013 was the first of three championships in four years organized by an economically ruined Brazil and with Neymar as its image.
Everything started very well. Neymar nailed a scandalous volley into the top corner three minutes into the Confederations Cup. With Neymar as the undisputed star, in the slipstream of a robust number 9 in the form of Fred, Brazil won the warm-up for the main event in 2014.
It is not surprising that Neymar finished the World Cup with a broken vertebra after carrying Brazil on his back until the semifinals. In his absence, Brazil was beaten 7-1 by Germany. Two years later, the Seleçao faced Germany in the same stadium in the gold medal match of the 2016 Olympics.
This time Neymar was not only in shape, but he was at full performance. The captain of the Olympic team scored in every knockout round, including a free-kick that slipped into the top corner in the final. Maximilian Meyer’s equalizer forced a penalty shootout that Neymar won with the decisive kick.
There were fleeting glimpses of Neymar’s undisputed brilliance at both the 2018 and 2022 World Cups, but he personally never made it past the quarterfinals of the world tournament that Pelé won a record three times.
Robinho, another Santos prodigy, lamented the expectation that has clouded Neymar’s career since his skills stood out on the Gremetal indoor soccer fields. “Every young, black player who appears in Santos is called Pelé,” he sighed, “but people have to know how to differentiate him, because Pelé was a myth.” Well, now Neymar has surpassed the myth.
Neymar’s figures with the national team
|
Year
|
Matches
|
Goals
|
2010
|
2
|
1
|
2011
|
13
|
7
|
2012
|
12
|
9
|
2013
|
19
|
10
|
2014
|
14
|
fifteen
|
2015
|
9
|
4
|
2016
|
6
|
4
|
2017
|
8
|
3
|
2018
|
13
|
7
|
2019
|
5
|
1
|
2020
|
2
|
3
|
2021
|
13
|
6
|
2022
|
8
|
7
|
2023
|
1
|
2
