Europa is putting a new generation of weather satellites into orbit, which should more accurately track changes in the atmosphere. Air traffic is a potential beneficiary of the new data. What will the weather be like tomorrow? This question is almost as frequent as the one that often comes up the next day: why, after all, was the prediction wrong? Weather forecasts can indeed provoke heated discussions — especially when they are wrong.

What few people know is that weather forecasting “is an enormously underestimated scientific achievement,” says Phil Evans, director general of the European Organization for the Exploration of Meteorological Satellites (EUMETSAT), a European meteorological satellite agency. that monitor weather and climate from space.

According to Evans, weather forecasting is a “chaotic system, as the smallest change can have a big impact on what happens over the next three, four or five days”. The calculations include parameters such as humidity, temperature, sea surface temperature and winds. All of this data comes from weather balloons, planes and ships, measuring buoys, weather radar stations, weather stations, automatic ground stations and satellites.

The latter, says Evans, fill a specific gap, as they provide data relating to areas that are difficult to access, such as deserts, primeval forests or ocean surfaces, thus allowing almost complete monitoring. Since 1977, Europe has had its own geostationary weather satellites called Meteosat, which monitor the Earth from a height of around 36,000 kilometers.

Difficulty predicting extreme weather

Current weather models often predict the weather up to 14 days ahead. The most realistic, however, is a maximum of ten days, Evans points out, with accuracy increasing with each additional day. The 24-hour forecast, for example, has a chance of being right around 90%, while the three-day forecast achieves an accuracy of just over 75%.

But when it comes to extreme weather events, the forecast varies according to the type of weather event. Major events, such as those caused by a tropical hurricane, for example, can be predicted with a high degree of probability several days in advance.

In the case of extreme weather events in a smaller area, such as tornadoes in the United States or violent storms in Europe, forecasting is almost impossible – although they can also cause a lot of damage. “A lot of times, storms can only be predicted six to twelve hours in advance,” says Evans. In this case, so-called nowcasting (“real-time forecasting”) is often used, with satellite data playing a key role.

A new generation of satellites

That is why a new group of satellites has generated a lot of enthusiasm among meteorologists: the third generation Meteosat satellites (MTG 3rd Generation), which are expected to replace their predecessors in the coming years. In total, six new MTG satellites will be in orbit, with the first of them, MTG-I1, having started its mission on December 13, 2022.

With the new MTGs, it will be possible to track changes in the atmosphere, land surfaces and oceans even more precisely. With your data, the entire lifecycle of a storm must be tracked for the first time. This is, incidentally, one of the focuses of MTG’s mission: to improve the forecast of storms and thunderstorms.

The new satellite data can also recognize storm clouds more clearly and better estimate their duration. Furthermore, predictions should be able to be limited to a smaller area.

A potential beneficiary of the new system will be air traffic, where heavy thunderstorms often pose a risk. With the help of satellite data, pilots will have the opportunity to circle the storm at an early stage. This is particularly important in the area covering the Atlantic, where airflow is high, explains Evans.

The first images released by the lightning detector

Onboard the MTG-I1 is the Lightning Imager (LI), the first instrument for continuous monitoring of lightning activity. In early June, EUMETSAT commissioned the LI, which is equipped with four telescopes aimed mainly at Europe, North Africa, the Middle East and South America. Each of them records 1,000 images per second.

Thus, they must detect electrostatic discharges directly from space, day or night and in any environment, be it sea, city or desert. Even a single ray practically imperceptible to the naked eye can be detected.

This week, the first images of LI were released. However, the MTG-I1 is currently in the commissioning phase, ie the instruments are being calibrated and the data validated. Starting in 2024, Lightning Imager data will be fully used.

Prediction of extreme events increasingly accurate

By next year at the latest, weather services will be able to use the data for their daily forecasts. “Before heavy thunderstorms, there are often abrupt changes in lightning activity,” explains Phil Evans. “By monitoring this change in activity, LI can help meteorologists predict major storms.” In addition, the data is processed by special algorithms so that only relevant information is transmitted to Earth.

