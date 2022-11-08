USA. How cloying! Lyna Pérez wants to continue celebrating her 28 years with her millions of followers. On November 4th, congratulatory messages from her appeared on her social networksfrom the people who are part of his family nucleus and his ‘club’ of ‘fans’.

The american He lived a special day that he does not want to forget so quickly. Having plenty of time, she looks for a companion to do prohibited things, therefore she uploaded a dangerous video that her followers do not stop watching because of the way she induces them to go eat a delicious cake with caramel sprinkles.

But before presenting the dessert, Lyna wanted to seduce her ‘followers’ by revealing her hidden side that she does not usually show in Instagrambut on other pages where your legion needs a subscription to have the privilege of viewing your off limits content.

This time she made herself beautiful before her nine million fans who entered her social profile to find a short video that heads the material on her official channel, typical of accumulating ten hours on the internet, time to find the next note in Debate Sports.

“The wait is over! It’s my birthday but I’m going to give you something else!” he wrote. Lyna Perez in the legend of his filming, in which he appears with a Swimwear pink waiting to receive their guests to taste their birthday cake.

With different daring movements, he seduced his ‘fans’, who do not stop extolling his monumental appearance. With that publication, she climbed steps in her sector, something that inspires her to continue doing the same to sweeten the palate of her followers.