NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg acknowledged NATO's role in the damage to the Russian fleet in the Black Sea

NATO is contributing to the damage to the Russian fleet in the Black Sea, Alliance Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said during a working visit to Tbilisi, thereby acknowledging assistance to the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) in attacking ships.

He also noted that these actions make it possible to limit Russian navigation in the Black Sea.

The security of the Black Sea is a pressing issue for both Georgia and NATO. Russia's freedom of navigation is, in principle, limited, and our support is harming Russia's large fleet in the Black Sea Jens StoltenbergNATO Secretary General

Stoltenberg named the missiles used to attack ships

The NATO Secretary General previously said that the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ strikes on ships of the Russian Black Sea Fleet over the past two years were carried out by missiles supplied by the alliance. According to him, these are Scalp and Storm Shadow missiles.

“One of Ukraine’s great victories is that it supplanted the Russian Black Sea Fleet and was able to open a corridor from Odessa to the Bosphorus. Some of the systems and missiles that played an important role in achieving this goal were supplied by NATO allies,” said Stoltenberg.

Photo: Thomas Peter / Reuters

At the same time, the Secretary General did not specify whether the alliance participated in reconnaissance and identification of targets for the Ukrainian Armed Forces. He also said that NATO will expand cooperation with Ukraine and Georgia in order to achieve strategic superiority in the Black Sea.

The Kremlin said that NATO countries are de facto fighting Russia as a single bloc.

Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov has previously regarded actions of NATO countries as a direct armed confrontation with Russia.

“In fact, now NATO acts as a single bloc, no longer as our conditional opponents, but as enemies. Their intelligence works against us 24 hours a day, their weapons (…) are supplied to Ukraine free of charge and shoot at our military – not to mention the fact that they shoot at Ukrainian citizens,” he said.

Photo: Thomas Peter / Reuters

When asked whether Moscow would take any action, the Kremlin spokesman noted that Russia “has been taking action since February 24 (2022, when the SVO began – approx. “Tapes.ru”).