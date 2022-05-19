In 2021, Sweden’s exports to Russia totaled US$2.49 billion, corresponding to just 1.3% of its total exports, according to the United Nations’ Comtrade trade database. United.

In 2020, Sweden imported US$1.22 billion (R$6 billion) from Russia. Sweden’s low dependence on Russian imports is largely due to the fact that its energy sources are primarily domestic in origin. The country’s GDP has been revised down to this year from 3%, but remains relatively robust at 2.5%. Inflation will likely be a concern, but analysts say Sweden is largely immune to any direct consequences of the restrictions imposed on trade with Russia.

Finland, however, is another story. Russia – with which Finland, a member of the EU (European Union) since 1995, shares a border of 1,300 km – has threatened to punish the country if it joins NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization).

Finland in 2021 sent 5.4% of its total exports to Russia and almost 12% of its imports came from Russia. It’s not a huge number, but Russia plays an important role in some of Finland’s key sectors, for example the paper industry and, most crucially, the energy supply.

FINNISH PRESENCE IN RUSSIA

Until now – and despite Russia’s occupation of Crimea, followed by EU sanctions and Russian counter-sanctions – the country has maintained an important trade relationship with Russia, where many Finnish companies have commercial operations. In 2019, Finnish companies had 295 subsidiaries in Russia, with combined net sales totaling €6.5 billion. In 2020, Russian companies had 20 subsidiaries in Finland, with combined net sales of €3.2 billion, employing around 740 people.

Finland exported in 2021 a total of €68.8 billion (R$360 billion), of which €3.7 billion (R$19 billion) went to Russia, or about 5.4% of the total. Imports from Finland in the same period were €72.7 billion (R$379 billion), of which the value of imports from Russia was €8.6 billion (R$44.8 billion), or 11.9% of total imports. Finland’s biggest bilateral trading partners are Germany and Sweden, followed by Russia.

EU sanctions imposed in March added to the challenges for Finland. The impact of the sanctions has led to a greater drop in trade between Finland and Russia than when the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991, according to Finnish customs director of statistics Olli-Pekka Penttila.

In an interview with the news agency Reuters, Penttila cited some reputational risks as reasons for withdrawing Finnish companies from Russia. the finnish refinery In this, for example, has replaced some of its crude oil imports from Russia with Norwegian oil. Finnish forestry groups UPM and Stora Enso stopped buying Russian timber because international certifiers labeled it “conflict wood”. In 2021, the Finnish forest industry imported about 10% of its annual consumption from Russia, according to data from the Finnish Institute of Natural Resources. Finnish utility Fortum will discontinue all business in Russia and is considering divestment from its Russian operations.

“Voluntary sanctions and boycotts have already stopped most trade beyond energy,” Pasi Kuoppamaki, chief economist at Danske Bank, tells DW.

“Most of the consequences are negative for the Finnish economy. Many exporting companies need to find new markets, which will take time, at a time when the post-pandemic global recovery is facing headwinds.”, explains Kuoppamaki. He says, however, that the upside is that industries such as sawmills can benefit from the lack of competition from Russia, and demand for domestic timber will grow as imports from Russia end.



Teri Schultz/DW Finland’s border with Russia

ENERGY LINKS

Finland lacks domestic sources of fossil energy and needs to import large amounts of oil, gas and other energy resources, including uranium for nuclear power.

The country received about 34% of its total energy supply from Russia in 2021, according to the Statistics Finland it’s the Natural Resources Institute. Finland imported about 80% of its crude oil from Russia.

Finnish energy consumption per capita is the highest in the EU, with half of the energy consumed by industry. The cold climate means that 25% of consumption is used for heating, and long distances mean that 16% is used for transport.

If Russia cuts off gas supplies to Europe at the end of May, the effects on the Finnish economy would be worse than the interruption of oil imports, according to Economy Minister Mika Lintila, as a large number of Finnish companies depend on of Russian gas. “It would be a blow to Finnish industry. We’re talking thousands of jobs”, emphasizes the minister. “If Russian gas imports cease, the price of gas we receive from Estonia will increase. The price of electricity would also rise”, warns Lintila.

In April, Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin expressed her desire to “get rid of russian fossil fuels”. A Greenpeace poll shows that 78% of Finnish respondents are in favor of Finland halting Russian energy imports, even if it means higher bills.

The mostly state-owned Finnish energy company fortune was until recently a partner of the Russian state energy company Rosatom on the Fennovoima nuclear power plant project, but announced the termination of the contract on May 2, citing delays and increasing risks associated with the war in Ukraine.

ALTERNATIVE SOURCES

In early April, Finland and Estonia jointly decided to lease an LNG (liquefied natural gas) terminal vessel to help end Russian gas consumption. The vessel, a floating storage and regasification unit, will be located off the coast of Finland, close to the gas transport network.

The share of gas in the Finnish energy mix is ​​only 6%, but it is important for the industry. Part of the gas also passes through the Balticconnector pipeline, which goes to the Klaipeda LNG terminal in Lithuania.

The Russian state enterprise Nordic RAO recently suspended electricity exports to Finland, blaming Western sanctions. Finnish officials said Russian electricity imports accounted for just 10% of its consumption and that the deficit could be managed.



Heikki Saukkomaa/Lehtikuva/dpa/picture alliance Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin said in April that she wanted to ditch Russian fossil fuels.

“The lack of electricity imports from Russia will be compensated by importing more electricity from Sweden and generating more electricity in Finland.”, says Reima Paivinen, senior vice president of energy system operations at the national grid operator, Fingrid.

However, losing gas supplies would force Neste, Metsa and other companies in the forestry, chemical and food sectors to find alternative sources of energy. “While Finland’s economy is hit harder than most other eurozone economies by the wider loss of trade with Russia, the direct effect of a disruption to Russian gas supplies would be small.”, explains Nordea Bank.

Finland imported 70% less crude oil from Russia in March, replacing it with imports from Norway, according to data published by the country’s customs. The value of Russian oil purchases in March dropped 45% from a year earlier.

Neste, Russia’s biggest buyer of crude, announced two weeks after the start of the war that it had replaced most of its Russian crude with other types, such as Brent.

CONSEQUENCES FOR RUSSIA

“Finland and Sweden account for around 3% of Russian exports, the loss of which would be an additional blow to the Russian economy, which is heading towards a severe recession.”, says Kuoppamaki.

He explains that, in addition to the income obtained from trade, Russia needs foreign technologies to modernize its own production and maintain productivity growth. Russia must, according to the economist, face a growing technological backwardness in relation to the developed world and its economic importance will decrease. “Russia has used energy as a strategic tool and in the future nobody wants to remain dependent on Russian energy. The future of the Russian economy looks bleak”, concludes Kuoppomaki.



