The head of the NATO Military Committee, Bauer, said that the alliance is ready to fight with Russia

Chairman of the NATO Military Committee Robert Bauer said that the North Atlantic Alliance is prepared for a potential conflict with Russia.

A high-ranking official of the alliance came to Kyiv for the first time on March 21 and said that NATO and Ukraine did not pose any real threat to Russia, and also spoke about the likelihood of a direct military clash with the Russian Federation.

The official called preparedness for a possible clash the main task of NATO

Bauer gave an interview to a Ukrainian publication ArmyInformin which he was asked whether NATO countries were sufficiently prepared for a likely conflict with Russia.

Are we ready? Answer: Yes! This is our main task – to be prepared Robert Bauer Chairman of the NATO Military Committee

He added that if something like this happened today, “you have to fight with what you have.” “It’s always a combination of being prepared for today while also improving capabilities for the future,” Bauer explained.

According to him, the alliance began to think about such a development after the annexation of Crimea to Russia in 2014. “It was a very important moment when NATO realized that it needed to return to collective security. This is one of our main tasks. Because over the past 20-30 years we have focused only on responding to crisis situations,” the official explained this reaction.

He noted that the alliance began to actively return to its collective security in 2019, changing its defense strategy and operational planning, while acknowledging that “time is not on our side” in this situation.

Photo: Hollie Adams/Reuters

Bauer has already called on NATO to prepare for war with Russia

In January, the head of the Military Committee noted that the alliance must be prepared for a potential direct clash in the next 20 years. “We must realize that it is not a given that we are in the world. And that's why we [силы НАТО] We are preparing for a conflict with Russia,” Bauer said.

He also added that preparing for conflict involves “the ability to rely on an industrial base” due to the need to quickly produce ammunition and weapons. In addition, Bauer announced the possibility of returning to conscription military service.

We need to prepare a system that will allow us to train more people in case of war, regardless of whether it happens or not See also Macron imposes the pension reform by decree and faces a motion of no confidence and new protests Rob BauerChairman of the NATO Military Committee

Bauer rejected plans to send troops to Ukraine

At the same time, the official emphasized that “there are no NATO troops in Ukraine and there are no plans to station them here.” “But if an individual country decides to station troops here, it needs to understand that it will be linked to the rest of the alliance,” Bauer explained, announcing a promise within the bloc to help each other if anyone “finds themselves in a difficult situation.”

“We need to make sure that NATO countries have consulted with each other if they want such a solution,” he said.

Earlier, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg also stated that the alliance has no plan to send troops to Ukraine. “NATO allies are providing Ukraine with unprecedented support. But there are no plans to station NATO troops in Ukraine,” he said.

NATO also called for preparations for tense relations with Russia

Earlier in March, NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoana said that alliance countries should prepare for at least several more years of tense relations with Russia. “We defend our territory and allies, and take appropriate measures,” she emphasized.

In turn, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov indicated that Moscow does not know about possible plans by NATO countries for a direct clash. “But, apparently, they will either be cunning, like the Germans (“we will remotely direct deadly weapons against Russian cities”), or they will say that these are just instructors who sit and watch what the Ukrainians are doing,” — the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed his opinion.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov believed that sending Western troops to Ukraine would lead to an inevitable direct clash between Russia and NATO.

Conversations about this intensified amid a scandalous statement at the end of February by French President Emmanuel Macron, who allowed the dispatch of troops, indicating that such a thing “is not unrealistic.” However, the vast majority of NATO and EU countries rejected such intentions, and many politicians openly criticized Macron.