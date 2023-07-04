A week after a 17-year-old boy was shot dead by the police in Nanterre, the Parisian suburb remains unsettled. More than 3,000 demonstrators have already been arrested in France. Editor Mandula van den Berg was in Paris and saw how the French police and politics are miles away from the residents.

Read Mandula’s piece here: Young people in Nanterre see no other solution than to ‘set things on fire’

