Sex and video games are closer than ever in Myhixel Play, the project of the Spanish sexual health startup Myhixel that combines a masturbation device – similar to a vase, but made of silicone – with a game for cell phones.

In addition to what is expected of this class of titles, the objective goes beyond entertainment: is designed to help users overcome premature ejaculation.

According to its materials, the penetrable sleeve is capable of taking body temperature automatically and produces smooth and constant vibrations in the male member.

By using the app and the device together, users will be able to unlock new levels across eight planets, meet different goals, and perform real-life exercises that aid muscle control.

How is Myhixel Play

On the first planet, called Kronos, an animated video serves as a guide to understanding the key role that the pelvic floor muscles play during ejaculation. The game will then ask them to masturbate using the device while identifying those muscles that are involved in the process.

Previously, Myhixel Play users will have to spend time in a virtual space station watching a video tutorial from a human sexuality specialist, who explains in great detail, with diagrams, what happens in the body during ejaculation.

Myhixel Play is available in both the Google Play download store and the App Store. Photo: capture.

The exercises become more and more challenging as the users (astronauts in the game) progress through the game. The ultimate goal: habituate the male member to maintain control during real penetration. After each exercise, players record their duration statistics.

All achievements and personal statistics collected by the application are anonymous, according to the company in the Google Play download store.

The game is intended to be primarily entertaining, but it also imparts serious educational information about a health issue that affects about one in three men ages 18 to 59, according to the Urology Care Foundation.

Premature ejaculation affects about one in three men. Photo: myhixel

For some, premature ejaculation is rare. Others cannot delay it for most or all of the time, which can lower feelings of self-worth and make it difficult to establish or maintain intimate relationships.

In fact, premature ejaculation occurs because the brain responds too quickly to sexual stimuli. This can be due to psychological problems (difficult learning, first sexual experiences, anxiety, fear of failure, etc.) or organic problems.

While numerous studies have explained the potential harm of video games to physical and mental health – many of them related to the growth of violence – researchers and game developers are paying more and more enthusiastic attention to the ways in which games can improve well-being.

As in this and other cases, games help users reach their fitness goals, manage pain and chronic conditions, and understand and address mental health challenges such as anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder, ADHD and PTSD. For example, the game Smokitten, is focused on helping smokers to quit smoking. Another, like the horror title One Leaves, available for the Xbox console and PC, tries to scare teenagers about the consequences of starting to smoke.

Notably, video games like Myhixel will obviously never compete with Fortnite or Call of Duty. But they do highlight the potential of this class of titles to bring fun and play to the realm of sexual well-being.

