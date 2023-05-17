It’s time to add to your list of reasons to exercise: Getting active can help prevent your risk of dying from the flu and pneumonia, according to new research.

Meeting physical activity guidelines for both aerobic and muscle-strengthening activities reduces the risk of death from flu and pneumonia by 48%, according to a study published Tuesday in the British Journal of Sports Medicine.

Adults should engage in at least 150 minutes of moderate aerobic physical activity and two or more days of moderate muscle-strengthening activity per week, according to the Physical Activity Guidelines for Americans issued by the US Department of Health and Human Services.

The study was based on survey data from more than 570,000 people from the US National Health Survey between 1998 and 2018. People were asked about their physical activity habits and were categorized into groups based on how well they achieved the recommended amount of exercises. , according to the study.

On average, respondents were followed for nine years after the initial survey. There were 1,516 deaths from flu or pneumonia in that period.

Meeting both the aerobic and muscle-strengthening activity recommendations reduced the risk associated with dying from the flu or pneumonia by nearly half, but meeting only the aerobic activity goal was associated with a 36% lower risk, according to the study.

Both influenza and pneumonia are among the leading causes of death in the United States and around the world, so the results are significant, said study lead author Dr. Bryant Webber, an epidemiologist in the Division of Nutrition, Physics, US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Activity and Obesity.

The results make sense given existing knowledge, and the benefits could extend to other conditions, said Dr. Robert Sallis, director of the sports medicine fellowship at Kaiser Permanente Fontana Medical Center and clinical professor of family medicine at the Kaiser Permanente Bernard J. Tyson School. of Medicine in California. He was not involved in the study.

But even if you fail to reach the recommended amount, some activities may still provide more protection than none at all, according to the study.

Doing 10 to 149 minutes a week of aerobic physical activity was associated with a 21% reduction in the risk of flu and death from pneumonia, the study showed.

That said, no additional benefit was seen in people who did more than 600 minutes a week of aerobic activity, the study showed.

And in the case of muscle strengthening, there is exaggeration, the study showed.

Achieving the goal of two or more sessions significantly reduced the risk of mortality, but having seven or more sessions was associated with a 41% increased risk of dying from the flu or pneumonia, the study showed.

However, this was an observational study, the researchers noted, meaning the study cannot make claims about what causes or prevents deaths — only which factors were associated with a level of risk.

The increased risk could be related to a number of factors, including the cardiovascular impacts of frequent muscle-strengthening activities or inaccurate survey responses, the study said.