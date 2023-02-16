Mexico.- Underwear and used socksplus photos of her feet are used for some women for fight inflation in your country.

It is the case of Francewhere according to a local newspaper published in Hodrimeydanthey made a survey of women who carry out this business.

This survey showed that, indeed, many women found the way to make money from men’s fetishes.

With dirty and used underwear, dirty socks and photographs of their feet have received money that allows to get money.

“Yes there are people crazy enough like to buy such a product, then we are crazy enough to sell ”, a woman answered the survey.

One of them assured that she sells this type of “products” but would not reach “anything else”.

“We are struggling to make ends meet and it is very difficult. I told myself: I’m going to try it,” said another woman.

Some of them sell their products on the platform Mymand many of them have a permanent job “But I don’t earn enough money,” they add.

“It’s about a supply and demand trading. The men on this platform are usually rich and very respectful, because each one knows what he wants, ”concluded another respondent.