🚨 Kylian Mbappé has informed PSG of his decision: he’ll NOT trigger the option to extend current contract until 2025, it means that deal would expire next June 2024 — as L’Équipé called.

PSG position: NO plan to lose Kylian for free.

Sign new deal now or he could be sold. pic.twitter.com/fDpSKOmxsf

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 12, 2023