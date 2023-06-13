The soap opera with the theme Mbappé has reappeared after the French outlet L’Equipe and the specialist in the transfer market, Fabrizio Romano, announced that the French footballer will not continue at Paris Saint Germain that the 2023/24 season would be his last with the Parisian club and that he would not renew
This has been a bombshell for the transfer market and Mbappé has been re-linked to Real Madrid as would happen last season, where they had him practically signed but a last-minute decision by the French striker to renew with the Parisian club.
According to information from the New York Times, Paris Saint Germain would agree to sell Kylian Mbappé for a figure close to 200 million dollars, which would be about 185 million euros, somewhat less than what Real Madrid itself would have offered. presumably, by the player,
There is also the possibility that the president of Real Madrid, Florentino Pérez, would seek to negotiate a transfer for 150 million dollars, knowing that the Parisian team “would need” to sell the player in order to get a financial cut for the player and to be able to carry out his new project, otherwise he would leave for free in the next 2024 and could freely start negotiating with any other club in January 2024.
It should also be remembered that Real Madrid needs a guaranteed striker after Karim Benzema set out on his way to Saudi Arabia, and one of the names that have liked the most is Harry Kane, the current Tottenham striker and for whom they could pay a million dollars. . Also, in the future and according to the Spanish press, the Merengue team would be launched to try to get the services of the fashionable striker and who has just won a treble with Manchester City, Erling Haaland.
