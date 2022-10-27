How much would Fernando Gorriarán cost if América or Cruz Azul wish to sign him?

The Apertura 2022 tournament has come to an end for most teams in Mexican soccer and they have already begun to analyze their pieces for the next Clausura 2023. This is the case of Club América and Cruz Azul.
And precisely, they would be interested in the same footballer to reinforce their squads: it is the Uruguayan midfielder Fernando Gorriaranwho, in addition, would already have said suitors for a long time because in past tournaments they have claimed it, so the Warrior could arrive in Mexico City in Coapa or La Noria before Closing 2023.
However, one of the best elements of Santos Laguna and considered one of the best Mexican soccer players in his position, nothing would come cheap for the greats of the capital and several clubs would fight for his signing after his participation in the Copa del Qatar World Cup 2022 with the Uruguayan national team.
“Today I saw that my name was mentioned in some teams in Mexico, I don’t know what was happening. I just spoke with my representative and I left it in his hands. I have a 3-year contract with Santos Laguna. Now I want to focus on Uruguay”
– Fernando Gorriaran.
Just last May, the Lagunero player recently renewed his contract with those from Torreón until 2026, which makes his record even more expensive, so according to what has transpired in recent days, the capital teams would have to pay around 6 million dollars for his file, although in the portal Transfermarkt your file is valued at 8 million euros.
This amount would be almost impossible to pay for the Machine due to the austerity policy that has been in force since the arrival of the new administration, headed by the president Victor Manuel Velazquezwith which he has discarded the millionaire expenses in transfers, as he had done during his management William Alvarez; However, there is already another player who would have taken more strength to arrive: Ramiro Carrera.
For its part, the azulcrema team could make the signing without major inconveniences, but it would be a strong investment that could limit them from making investments in other positions that also require reinforcement.
