After the tense moment he starred in at the 2022 Oscar Awards, Will Smith He has spoken about it on more than one occasion. However, the one who has not yet given statements is Chris Rockthe comedian who was attacked by the actor of “I am a legend” after making fun of the disease Jada Pinkett Smith.

In a show he performed at Fantasy Springs, a casino resort, on April 8, the American comedian opened the show with a unique comment, which was picked up by the well-known TMZ portal.

“I’m fine, I have a full show and I won’t talk about it until I get paid” Chris Rock expressed at the beginning, in relation to the slap he received from the interpreter of “The King of Rap”. At another point, he joked, “Life is good. I got my hearing back.”

How much money would Chris Rock be asking for?

According to the USA Herald, Chris Rock would have already received an offer from presenter Oprah Winfrey to sit in front of the cameras and tell how he felt when Will Smith attacked him at the Oscar Awards ceremony.

However, the comedian would have put a condition. The medium in question indicates that Rock established US$ 3,000,000 as the minimum amount for which he will agree to provide details and his version of the facts.

What happened at the 2022 Oscar Awards?

Actor Will Smith went to the Oscar Awards gala accompanied by his wife, Jada Pinkett, who suffers from alopeciaa condition that attacks the hair follicles and produces baldness.

During the ceremony, comedian Chris Rock appeared on stage and mocked Jada by saying that she could star in the movie “GI Jane”, a film in which actress Demi Moore looked bald

This comment did not sit well with the winner of the statuette for best actor for the movie “King Richard”, so he got up from his seat, went to the comedian and slapped him, and then demanded that he not mention it again your spouse’s name.

Will Smith attacked Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscar Awards. PHOTO: EFE

Why was Will Smith not arrested after the assault on Chris Rock?

According to Will Packer, producer of the Oscars 2022, the Los Angeles Police were going to arrest the actor. The only thing missing was for Chris Rock to press charges; however, he did not.