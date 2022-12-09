Julián Araujo is one of Club América’s wishes for the Clausura 2023 tournament of Liga MX. After the departure of Jorge Sánchez to Ajax, the Eagles were discovered in that position, so one of their priorities is to bring in a footballer in this position who can compete for the position with Emilio Lara.
Different candidates have been heard to reach America, but it seems that one of the options that most convinces the Azulcrema board is the hiring of Araujo. The LA Galaxy winger performed well in the most recent MLS season and even caught the interest of some European teams.
Araujo currently has a contract with the Los Angeles team and this expires until December 2025. According to the Transfermarkt portal, the approximate market value of the winger is 6 million dollars. However, it must be taken into account that this is only an estimate and that the LA Galaxy could demand a higher figure to let him out.
The right-back, who played 33 games with the Galaxy during the MLS season, could choose América to be more considerate of the Mexican National Team.
The winger was summoned by Gerardo Martino and received some opportunities with the senior team of El Tri. However, he did not convince and stopped being called.
