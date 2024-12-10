For Christmas 2024, Spaniards plan to spend on average 583 euroswhich represents an increase of 3% compared to the previous year. This corroborates it The Cetelem Observatorywho has obtained data on the purchasing behavior of Spaniards in this period through 1,000 surveys.

According to these data, the consumers who will spend the most during this festive period will be those included among the 40 and 44 years oldwith an expected average disbursement of about 711 euros. 34% of consumers surveyed intend to spend less than 200 euros this Christmas, while 11% intend to spend more than €1,000.

In relation to the previous year, more than half (52%) intends to make the same disbursement that in 2023; Another 26% of consumers intend to increase their spending, with young people between 18 and 24 years old having a greater intention to spend, while the remaining 22% intend to reduce their spending in this period. The latter also affirm that their intention is motivated by the impact of inflation on their domestic economy.

Dinners and gifts

If we talk about family gatherings, 54% intend to allocate the same amount on food either decoration. And similarly, the remaining two 23% expect to both increase and reduce their budget.

On the other hand, if we talk about Christmas gifts, 52% of Spaniards intend to maintain their spending on Christmas presents, five points more than in 2023. 23% will increase said spending and another 25% intend to reduce it.

The products with the highest purchase intention are the perfumes (47%), fashion (44%), toys (43%), books (36%) and footwear and accessories (30%).

Most of the products analyzed show lower purchase intentions than last year, highlighting the 11-point decrease in footwear and accessories. The only products that gain purchase intention compared to the previous year are the books and the white goods applianceswhich increase one percentage point compared to 2023.