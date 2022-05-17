The Colombian Air Force (FAC) is the buyer of the Ecuadorian presidential plane put up for sale in 2021 by the president, Guillermo Lasso, according to his Minister of Economy, Simón Cueva, on Mondayalthough later the body in charge of the transaction clarified that it is not yet closed.

“I understand that it was sold to the Colombian Air Force,” Cueva said in an interview with the Teleamazonas channel, where he was unable to specify the amount for which the sale was made.

Hours later, the Technical Secretariat of Real Estate Management of the Public Sector (Inmobiliar), the state office in charge of the negotiation, indicated in a statement that the management of the process continues and, “once the sale is concluded, details of the process through an official pronouncement”.

The aircraft is an Embraer Legacy EMB-135-BJ, with capacity for 14 passengersdistributed in three cabins with carpets and leather seats, in addition to having a kitchen and a luggage room.

Legacy presidential plane will be auctioned between May and June of this year

Last August, President Guillermo Lasso ordered the “immediate start” of the sale of the ship, which will be appraised by an expert. pic.twitter.com/FKiFlRkY02 – Lucia Jaramillo (@Lucia_Jaramillo) February 24, 2022

The technical secretary of Real Estate, Fernando Villacís, had already anticipated in March that the Colombian Air Force had expressed its formal interest in acquiring the plane, whose price appraised between 5 million and 8 million dollars.

The device was purchased from the Brazilian company Embraer by the Government of Ecuador in 2008 during the mandate of former President Rafael Correa for a price of about 28 million dollars.

The plane was then incorporated into the Ecuadorian Air Force (FAE) for the exclusive use of the president, but Lasso decided to put it up for sale on August 31, 2021, through a decree that restricted its use to “exceptional situations.”

In addition to the Legacy, the Ecuadorian Presidency has another plane, the Dassault Falcon 7X, also acquired during Correa’s time (2007-2017).

EFE