Starting January 1, 2024, Minimum wage workers in New York will see their pay increase, as announced by state authorities. This increase seeks to adjust workers' income to the increasing cost of living and improve working conditions in various regions of the state.

For full-time workers in New York City, This increase represents an additional income of US$80 per week for the next two years. This measure seeks to balance workers' incomes and boost the local economy by putting more money in the hands of consumers.

The new minimum wage amounts are the following:

New York City: US$16 per hour (increase of US$1) Westchester, Nassau and Suffolk: US$16 per hour (increase of US$1) Rest of the state: US$15 per hour (increase of US$0.8)

In addition, a plan for future increases has been established that contemplates an increase of 50 cents per hour in 2025 and 2026, consolidating a path of salary improvements in the medium term.

The average spending in dollars by Colombians with their credit cards has increased by about 150,000 million pesos See also Emirates Global Endurance Village obtains the "ISO" certificate Photo: Archive / TIME

(We also recommend: What is the US state where there are the most people who do not speak Spanish?)

National comparison of the minimum wage in the United States

In a national context, it is relevant to highlight that the federal minimum wage established by the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA) is US$7.25 per hour for workers covered by said law. For those who receive tips, the federal minimum wage is $2.13 per hour, underscoring the significant differences between state and federal legislation.

The current increase marks another record in the evolution of the minimum wage in New York. Ten years ago, in 2014, the state minimum wage was $7.25 per hour. This year's increase practically doubles that value, reflecting the interest of state authorities to improve workers' working conditions.

Some states in the US have their own minimum wages, and these must apply if they are higher than the federal minimum wage. Additionally, workers who receive the federal minimum wage with tips must ensure that they, along with tips, meet at least the federal minimum wage.

In a broader picture, NY joins other states, such as Washington, California, Massachusettsand Arizonawho are leading the way with notable minimum wage increases in 2024.