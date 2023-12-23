He minimum wage in USA It is set at US$7.25 per hour, this is based on the Fair Labor Standards Act that grants workers the right to a minimum income. However, The amount may vary by state, as is the case in California where it is already planned how much it will increase by 2024.

It should be mentioned that the federal minimum wage is US$7.25 per hour and applies to workers covered by the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA). However, the employees who receive tips will get minimum wage of US$2.13 per hour.

Minimum salary is calculated as a basic income that should be enough for a worker can meet your basic needs. AND some states set their own rates. If there is a difference between the local and federal salary, the higher one should be applied.

California is one of the states that sets its own rate and has authorized an increase over the years. In fact, from 2013 to 2024, it will have doubled. These are the estimates for next year.

What is the minimum wage in California and how will it increase in 2024?

It is worth mentioning that the notices of minimum salary They are included in state labor laws so people have the ability to verify what the authorized rates are by state. In the case of California, the amount approved for 2023 was US$15.50.

Although officially the governments of the different states, including California, They have not announced exactly what it will be the increase of minimum wage by 2024, considering the laws in force in each entity, LaborLawCenter, a company dedicated to supporting companies to comply with the regulations of the Department of Labor of the USA announced what the expected increases are.

California will increase the minimum wage

Based on your analysis, different California counties will receive an increase in 2024 and these are some of the estimates:

San Francisco will go from US$16.70 to US$17.25 in 2024. Santa Rosa will go from US$17.06 to US$17.45. Novato will go from US$16.32 to US$16.86 for companies with more than 100 employees, while for companies between twenty-six and ninety-nine employees it will go from US$16.07 to US$16.6 and for companies with one to twenty-five employees will go from US$15.53 to US$16.04. Belmont will go from US$16.75 to US$17.35. Sonoma, for large companies it will go from US$17.00 to US$17.50, and for small companies from US$16.00 to US$16.56. Menlo Park will go from US$16.20 to US$16.70. Petaluma will go from US$17.06 to US$17.45 for companies with more than 26 employees. Half Moon Bay will go from US$16.45 to US$17.01. East Palo Alto will go from US$16.50 to US$17.10 Hayward, for companies with less than twenty-five employees it will go from US$15.50 to US$16.00, while in companies with more than twenty-six employees it will go from US$16.34 to US$16.90. Burlingame will go from US$16.47 to US$17.03. San Carlos will go from US$16.32 to US$16.87. Cupertino will go from US$17.20 to US$17.75. San José will go from US$17.00 to US$17.55. Foster City will go from US$16.50 to US$17.00. Daly City will go from US$16.07 to US$16.62. El Cerrito will go from US$17.35 to US$17.92. Los Altos will go from US$17.20 to US$17.75. Mountain View will go from US$18.15 to US$18.75. Oakland will go from US$15.97 to US$16.50. Palo Alto will go from US$17.25 to US$17.80. Redwood City will go from US$17.00 to US$17.70. San Diego will go from US$16.30 to US$16.85. San Mateo will go from US$16.75 to US$17.35. Santa Clara will go from US$17.20 to US$17.75. Sunnyvale will go from US$17.95 to US$18.55. See also Congo closes its border with Rwanda

In places like Los Angeles, West Hollywood and Berkeley rates are still to be determined.