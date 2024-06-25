The first electric Ferrari, after a long wait, is about to arrive in the automotive market. And it is precisely following the inauguration of the e-building in Maranello that news arrives on the Ferrari electric car project.

All the details on the price of the first electric Ferrari

The price of Ferrari’s first electric car is around 500,000 euros, as reported by Reuters, a figure which does not include customisation. Therefore, the price of the first Electric Ferrari it will be significantly higher than those currently on the market; the cost of the latter, in fact, varies between 200,000 and 350,000 euros.

In any case, this exorbitant sum is used to cover the expenses incurred on new, totally cutting-edge technologies. For now the SF90Spider It has a list price that amounts to 478,498 euros – therefore the price of the new BEV will be slightly higher than the latter -, thus making it the most expensive car of the moment signed Ferrari. With this “historical passage”, it can be confirmed that also Ferrari will move on to cars electrical; this is not a total conversion, but only a partial one for now.

In short, the car manufacturer is confident that it will be able to persuade its most loyal and wealthy consumers to purchase the new entry.

Curiosities about Ferrari

The Ferrari it is an emblem in the automotive world, known for its long history of luxury racing and sports cars. The car manufacturer was founded by Enzo Ferrari in 1939. The very famous prancing horse logo was inspired by a depiction painted on the plane of the Italian pilot Francesco Baracca during the First World War. And it was the latter’s mother who advised Enzo Ferrari to use this logo, thinking that it would bring him luck (and in fact it did).

Ferrari F40

As we well know, or rather when we see the color red, we connect it directly to Ferrari. In the beginning, in fact, international car racing regulations (motorsport) required that all Italian racing cars be red. This custom has survived over time and has become something essential to the Ferrari identity. Furthermore, Ferrari has always been the most successful team in Formula 1 racing. The car company has two official museums in Italy: one is located in Maranello, and the other is in Modena (the city where its founder Enzo Ferrari). The museums in question give the opportunity to see vintage cars and learn about the history of the company.

Some Ferrari models have become legendaryhere are the ones who made history:

The Ferrari 250 GTO : produced in the 1960s, it was one of the most famous and expensive cars in the world.

: produced in the 1960s, it was one of the most famous and expensive cars in the world. The Ferrari F40: entered the automotive market in 1987. On this occasion the company celebrated its 40th anniversary.

LaFerrari, a unique limited edition vehicle

Ferrari produces limited edition cars for its most loyal and wealthy customers. In fact, he recently produced: “The Ferrari“, a hybrid car of which only 499 units were manufactured. Produced from 2013 to 2018. This car is equipped with a 6.3-liter V12 engine and an electric powertrain, which together are capable of bringing LaFerrari to a total of 963 HP and 900 Nm of torque. It is also capable of accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h in 2.9 seconds and reaching a top speed of over 350 km/h.

Ferrari LaFerrari – Limited Edition

In addition to these performances, LaFerrari is an aerodynamic car, whose bodywork has been designed to optimize air flow and increase downforce, guaranteeing maximum stability and maximum control even at high speeds. Its interiors are of immense elegance and absolutely comfortable, finished in leather and Alcantara, obviously of more than superior quality. The technology features an advanced infotainment system and a digital instrument cluster.

In summary, the LaFerrari is a unique and exclusive car to say the least, designed for collectors and enthusiasts.

Ferrari is also working on a second electric model

The most interesting news is that Maranello is also developing a second model electric. The project is still in its initial phase, so there is no specific information.

According to the Reuters report, the new e-building complex will allow Maranello to have an additional production line in order to increase the annual production of up to 20 thousand units. The new plant is expected to be fully operational within approximately 3 to 4 months.