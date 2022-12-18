The losing team in Sunday’s final between France and Argentina will receive $30 million from FIFA’s $440 million prize fund.

And when France won the World Cup in 2018, the French Federation received $38 million from FIFA’s $400 million prize fund at the time.

Not all the money goes to the players, but they are expected to receive a large portion of it.

And according to the French sports daily L’Equipe, French players such as Kylian Mbappe are set to receive a reward of 554,000 euros ($586,000) by their federation to win the final.

Each national football association gets at least $9 million in prize money for playing in this year’s World Cup, plus $1.5 million each to cover preparation costs for the tournament.

Third-placed Croatia will receive $27 million in prize money, while fourth-placed Morocco will receive $25 million.

It is worth noting that FIFA’s total revenue over the past four years has reached $7.5 billion, mostly from broadcasting and sponsorship deals, as well as ticket sales and hospitality.