President Andrés Manuel López Obrador affirmed this Monday, May 15, that no education worker will earn less than 16,000 pesos a month and announced that before the end of his government, he will do what is necessary so that teachers have a dignified retirement and first-class health care, through the Institute of Security and Social Services for State Workers (ISSSTE).

This day I express that retroactively, that is, since last January, an increase will be applied to the salary of teachers and teachers, and all those who work in the education sector, of 8.2 percent on average, said the president at his press conference morning in National Palace.

“And what I consider most important, furthermore, no teacher or education worker will earn less than 16,000 pesos a month, which is the average that workers enrolled in Social Security get,” said López Obrador.

In the ad, during the Teacher’s Daythe President mentioned that last year the average wages of workers registered with the Mexican Institute of Social Security was a little more than 12 thousand pesos, for which reason It was decided to make the decision that teachers earn at least what workers registered with the IMSS earn on average.

Now, as the country’s economy is growing, he pointed out that the chief executive is improving salaries, on average, for workers registered with Social Security, which are close to 22 million.

“How is it possible that teachers earn less than that, that’s why we are making the decision that the minimum is always the average of what workers earn in the country, and in this case it is 16 thousand pesos per month“, specific.

López Obrador pointed out that 42 million pesos will also be allocated to the budget to strengthen public education in the country, “it is not an expense, it is an investment,” he said.

The president also reported that he is responding to two demands from teachers, the improvement of ISSSTE medical services and a decent pension at the end of his working time.

“Personally, I am responding to this demand to improve medical services at ISSSTE, and before the end of the government we are going to have first-class medical services, as you deserve, for teachers, teachers, and all workers at the service of the State “, I note AMLO.

“We are also going to continue analyzing and not putting aside the possibility of increasing, before the end of my term, the amount of pensions, to correct the setback that was imposed during the neoliberal period in terms of pensions for teachers and all workers from Mexico,” he stressed.

López Obrador pointed out that before the reforms to the pension system, a teacher retired and received his full salary, but after the changes, Social Security workers, teachers finish their working time, retire, but they only receive 40 percent of salary.

“That should not be forgotten, because at that time we were in the opposition and we demonstrated, we even went to the Judiciary, thousands of appeals were filed, but these differences with the Judiciary are not new, they go back a long time. “said the Tabasco.

In the end, what the Judiciary, unfairly and acting as pimps for the Executive Branch, did was validate these counter-reforms. Before we finish, we are going to find a way to straighten this wrong, so that we can leave teachers with decent retirements, “he said.