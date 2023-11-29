In the midst of an unprecedented budget increase, both the armies of Ukraine and Russia they prepare to enter in a particularly harsh winter of fighting.

On the one hand, kyiv is readying its defenses, investing half of its public spending to resupply its soldiers.

Meanwhile, Moscow has already announced that it will increase its budget by two thirds defense and security.

“The funds exist and all the decisions have been made. The corresponding work must now be done on the ground. Everything is perfectly detailed. There are mines and enough cements” to fortify, assured the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelenskyin his message to Ukrainian citizens.

How much will Russia and Ukraine spend on military spending?

The president of Ukraine made this statement after promulgating the state budget for 2024, whose expense item includes nearly 90,000 million dollars, half of which will be allocated to defense, according to the Efe agency.

Total Ukrainian spending It is less than the resources that Russia will allocate next year only to defense, which will total 10.4 trillion rubles (around 111 billion dollars).

Reinforce the fortifications Zelensky pointed out that “more speed and effectiveness is needed” in reinforcing the fortifications and stressed that all those responsible “have clear tasks.”

Volodymyr Zelensky and Vladimir Putin Photo: AFP/Press Service of the Presidency of Ukraine/ Pavel BEDNYAKOV / SPUTNIK

Why will it be a defensive campaign for Ukraine?

It was precisely on defensive tasks that the Ukrainian president focused his visit this Wednesday to the southern region of Odessa, on the shores of the Black Sea, where he addressed the defense of its ports and infrastructure for the export of grain with military commanders.

The city of Odessa, the regional capital, was attacked almost daily this summer with drones and missiles in the bombing campaign against Ukraine’s agricultural export capabilities.

The Ukrainian General Staff reported this Wednesday that during the past day Russian troops continued their attempts to advance with massive attacks in several theaters of operations. the eastern province of Donetsk, in particular near the towns of Marinka, Avdivka and Bakhmut.



The Russian Army claimed to have taken the Ukrainian town of Khromove (Artiómovskoye), west of the city of Bakhmut, controlled by the Russian Army since last May.

Although in recent weeks Moscow’s troops have intensified attacks against Ukrainian positions, especially on the eastern front, and have apparently regained some initiative, the Ukrainian Foreign Minister, Dmitro Kuleba, assured in Brussels that there is no “stagnation” in Kiev’s response to the Russian invasion.

Kuleba made this statement upon his arrival at the meeting of NATO foreign ministers that ended in the Belgian capital.

Ukrainian soldier during combats with the Russian Army. Photo: EFE/EPA/OLEG PETRASYUK

Why is Ukraine calling for a ‘Euro-Atlantic defense industry area’ and what does that mean?

“We need to create a Euro-Atlantic common area of ​​defense industries. This is the only way not only to continue helping Ukraine at a sufficient level, but also to ensure the security and defense capabilities of the NATO countries themselves,” he stressed.

Kuleba expressed confidence that the US Congress “will find a solution that is in the interest of the American people, which is to support both Israel and Ukraine,” referring to the delay in approving military aid to Kiev.

“The best way to avoid sending your own soldiers to war is to help another country fight its own war,” he said.

According to many military experts, the Ukrainian counteroffensive failed to achieve its expected objectives this summer due, in large part, to the strength of the fortifications built by Russia in the south.

NATO highlights Russia’s weakness However, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said today that Russia “has gone backwards”, is now “weaker politically, militarily and economically” and “is increasingly dependent on China”.

“Year after year, Moscow mortgages its future to Beijing. Militarily, Russia has lost a substantial part of its conventional forces: hundreds of aircraft, thousands of tanks and has had more than 300,000 casualties,” he stressed.

Stoltenberg indicated that he cannot give the exact date of the delivery of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, but expressed hope that it will begin as soon as possible. He warned that it is necessary to understand that the F-16 alone cannot “fundamentally change the situation on the battlefield.”

INTERNATIONAL EDITORIAL

*With Efe