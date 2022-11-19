With the Qatar 2022 World Cup ready to start, and as every 4 years, FIFA will compensate all the clubs that loan players to the great event, which is 10 thousand dollars for each day that the footballers are summoned with their respective teams during the competition.
And in this area, the royal club is one of the ones that will take the most profits with this, due to the great contribution of players that the Rayados currently have in the Mexican team for this world cup that is about to take place.
Of the squads that make up Liga MX, the most benefited will be Monterrey, which will contribute five of its elements for the great World Cup tournament.
The Rayados players who will attend the tournament are JEsús Gallardo, Héctor Moreno, César Montes, Luis Romo and Rogelio Funes Moriwith which the ‘Gang’ practically becomes a “base” of the Mexican team and it is that very surely most of these elements are starters in most of the World Cup matches, this can be assumed because they are all to Martino’s liking and that has been seen in the last friendly matches of the ‘Tri’.
Qatar 2022 begins on November 20 and the Mexican National Team debuts two days later against Poland; on the 26th they will clash against Argentina and will close the group stage against Saudi Arabia on November 30.
Which means that the Tricolor footballers will spend at least 11 days on World Cup grounds, which will earn Monterrey a total of 550 thousand dollarsa figure that would automatically increase in the event that Mexico overcomes the group stage, since the round of 16 is scheduled to take place between December 3 and 6.
