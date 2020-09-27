Several party leaders have been discharged from their posts to place new faces in the new team announced by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national office bearers on Saturday. In this team of new BJP president JP Nadda, former Union Minister Radha Mohan Singh from Bihar has been made the only national vice-president. As the election process has started in Bihar, the question arises in the minds of those interested in politics, how Radha Mohan Singh will benefit the BJP in the Bihar Assembly elections.What will be the immediate benefit of Radha Mohan Singh, the BJP MP from East Champaran in Bihar and who held an important post like the Ministry of Agriculture in the Modi government.

JP Nadda learned a lot from Radha Mohan Singh

It is necessary to know here that the education of BJP National President JP Nadda has been completed in Bihar itself. JP Nadda has completed higher education from Patna University’s Commerce College. In this context, JP Nadda has also learned the nuances of politics in Bihar itself. Radha Mohan Singh’s stature was very big in the party even when JP Nadda was serving as a general worker in Bihar BJP office.

Radha Mohan Singh was a member of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) for a long time. Even after the passing of age, Radha Mohan Singh had a special attachment with ABVP. Radhamohan Singh, who started his public life from the city head of ABVP, has been the first BJP state president in charge of Bihar state, in-charge of Uttarakhand, national vice-president of Kisan Morcha, national membership in-charge and national election in-charge.

Sources say that JP Nadda learned a lot from Radha Mohan Singh in the early days of politics. In such a situation, it is believed that in the new team, JP Nadda wanted a leader from Bihar who was actually connected to the soil there, who had worked at the center. So that they can be helpful in strengthening the party at the grassroots level by harmonizing between the party’s thinking and the ground reality.

Radhamohan Singh has been elected for the 8th time from East Champaran seat. 71-year-old Radha Mohan Singh has long experience of working in Bihar. He was associated with the BJP and the RSS at a time when this party was not well known.

In this time assembly elections, BJP is showing focus on Rajput vote. During campaigning, BJP leader actor Sushant Singh Rajput is talking about issues like investigation of opposition from CBI, disrespect of Rajput leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh in RJD, opposition behavior with Rajiv Sabha deputy chairman Harivansh coming from Rajput society Huh. Now in the middle of Bihar elections, the stature of Radha Mohan Singh, who comes from Rajput caste, has been increased in the party. By looking at all these things together, it can be inferred that in this time assembly elections, BJP does not want to let the Rajput vote slip away from them. Bihar has around 5.2 per cent of Rajput voters. Rajput societies are in decisive role in Shivahar, East Champaran and Motihari districts. Apart from this, the Rajput societies decide to win the defeat in various assembly seats of Barh, Ara (Bhojpur) in Patna district.

Sources reveal that after the Lok Sabha elections, people of Rajput caste were somewhat hidden due to senior leader like Radha Mohan Singh not getting a place in Modi cabinet. However, RK Singh has been given a place in the Modi cabinet to fill the shortage of Radha Mohan Singh. But when we talk to the people of Bihar, it is known that RK Singh does not accept Radha Mohan Singh as a caste leader in the rest of Bihar except in his area. In such a situation, BJP is expected to benefit in the state due to Radha Mohan Singh’s height in the party.

Radha Mohan Singh is accessible to the workers

RK Singh has been the bureaucrat of the country. Soon after retirement, he entered politics and also became a minister. In such a situation, he does not have much experience of working in the party’s organization. Radha Mohan Singh has been in politics since the beginning, due to which the workers of almost every district of Bihar BJP recognize him and he. Radha Mohan Singh is accessible to the workers. In politics, it is said that such leaders play an important role during the elections, because they experience the feeling of the pulse of the public. Please tell here that the post of National Vice President in BJP is of immense responsibility. The leaders sitting on this post have an important role in preparing the strategy for the party.