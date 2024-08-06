Ana Carolina Nunesi Ana Carolina Nunes https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/ana-carolina-nunes/ 06/08/2024 – 15:52

The national excitement over the winning of medals by Brazilian athletes at the Paris Olympic Games turned into general commotion when it became public that the prize money paid by the COB (Brazilian Olympic Committee) comes with a lion’s bite.

The COB pays, for example, R$350,000 to an athlete who wins a gold medal in an individual event (see below). However, according to the tax rules, the amount is subject to a 27.5% income tax deduction, minus the R$896 deduction provided for in the progressive income tax table, since it is considered income for that professional. In this case, which can be applied to judoka Beatriz Souza, the net amount to be received by the athlete will be R$254,646, that is, almost R$100,000 in taxes (R$95,354).

Gymnast Rebeca Andrade, who became the greatest Brazilian Olympic medalist, with six in total, four of which in this 2024 edition, has accumulated a prize of R$826 thousand, as she won bronze in the team category, silver in the individual all-around and vault, and gold in the floor category. After deducting the 27.5% income tax (and the deduction of R$896), the prize drops to R$599,746. The lion here ate a hearty R$226,254 thousand.

When contacted, the COB confirmed that the payment of prizes to Olympic medalists is subject to income tax as established by federal law and that the amounts announced are the amounts paid by the entity.

“Considering the progressive table in force in Brazil, and since the minimum value, in this case bronze, must reach the maximum ceiling of the table, the rate to be considered is the maximum, of 27.5%. The net payment of the prize will be made directly into the account indicated by and in the name of the athlete/beneficiary”, says the note from the Committee.

Bill proposes exemption

Former athlete and federal deputy Luiz Lima (PL-RJ) proposed, on Monday, the 5th, a bill to exempt Olympic medalists from paying Income Tax on their prizes.

According to the text, the awards given to Olympic medalists by the Brazilian Olympic Committee (COB) or federal government agencies will be included in the list of income that is exempt from paying tax. Currently, the exemption is guaranteed for scholarships, compensation for termination of employment contracts, savings accounts, dividends, inheritance, among others.

“This award is not income, it is an exceptional payment. This issue hit me hard, as an Olympic athlete. I think it is inconsistent to give an Athlete Grant and, when they are successful, tax this award. And we are talking about very few people, it will have no impact on revenue,” Luiz Lima told the IstoÉ Dinheiro website.

The deputy also reported, first hand, that the Paralympics awards will be included in the project.

According to the congressman, the project can be submitted for urgent voting on Tuesday, the 13th, and voted on Wednesday, the 14th. He says that the rapporteur should also include that the proposed exemption be applied to the awards for this Olympics. “We have public policies focused on sports and this project favors the investment policy in the sector.”

The deputy clarifies that the project is only valid for COB and Olympic awards, and does not include competitions and tournaments in specific sports, for example, a tennis world championship.[a proposta] It is exclusive to the Olympic Games, which have very strong symbolism,” he says.

Olympic medals are tax-exempt

The Federal Revenue Service reported that Olympic medals, as well as trophies and any other commemorative objects received at an official sporting event held abroad, are exempt from federal taxes. This is what is established in Article 38 of Law 11,488, of June 15, 2007. The subject is also addressed in Ordinance MF 440/2010.

The Federal Revenue Service guarantees that entering the country with the Olympic medal is a quick and easy process, without bureaucracy.

Check out the prizes offered by COB in Paris (gross amounts)

Individual sports

Gold medal – R$ 350 thousand

Silver medal – R$ 210 thousand

Bronze medal – 140 thousand

Team sports (teams of 2 to 6 athletes)

Gold medal – R$ 700 thousand

Silver medal – R$ 420 thousand

Bronze medal – R$ 280 thousand

Team sports (teams with more than 6 athletes)

Gold medal – R$ 1.5 million

Silver medal – R$ 630 thousand

*With information from Estadão Conteúdo and Agência Brasil