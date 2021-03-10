The Government of the province of Buenos Aires announced changes to streaming billing on Tuesday.

The administration led by Axel Kicillof ratified that as of April 1 the tax on digital services will be activated, therefore you will have to pay an additional 2% by Netflix, Spotify and other streaming platforms, as porteños pay since January.

It is an aliquot corresponding to Gross Income that is applied to services provided from outside the country and that in the Buenos Aires territory had been suspended in January of last year. This charge will be present in the March card summary.

As expected, this new charge is added to the 21% VAT, 8% of the PAIS tax, 35% of perception on account of Profits and 1.2% of Stamp tax.

Therefore, the people of Buenos Aires will pay, in the case of Netflix, the standard plan, with the possibility of watching content on two computers with HD definition, has a value of $ 459.

While the premium plan, which allows material to be played on up to four devices simultaneously and in Ultra HD definition will cost $ 669.

Meanwhile, users of the streaming music service Spotify will see in the summary the new charge according to the plan they have contracted: the individual (1 account) costs $ 139, the duo plan (2 accounts) to $ 179 and the family plan (6 accounts) has a value of $ 239 .

“Argentines who have their bank accounts in the Province of Buenos Aires are beginning to receive their credit card statements with a new item in the tax category: on Visa cards it came under the legend IIBB PERCEP-BSAS 2.00 %, on MasterCard cards with the legend PERC IIBB SERV DIG BS AS “, reported the site Traveler Info.

From the Revenue Agency of the Province of Buenos Aires (ARBA) they said that the modification of the Tax Code of the province -which establishes that digital services provided by non-resident subjects in the country are an activity achieved by IIBB- was approved in the Fiscal year 2019, it was regulated towards the end of that year, but it was suspended until December 31, 2020. With the beginning of the year it began to take effect.

But, not only those who have domicile before the card in the Province began to pay Gross Income, but also those who are registered with the card in CABA, where the application of the modification of the Tax Code had also been suspended during the pandemic for operational and organizational reasons.

