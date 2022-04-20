The 12-month Euribor, the main reference index for calculating the installments of variable-rate mortgages, is rising sharply in the heat of the possible rise in official interest rates and on April 12 it traded positive for the first time in six years. It marked 0.05% in the daily rate and after falling to -0.014% the following day, on Thursday the 14th it rebounded again to 0.03%. After the markets remained closed on Friday and Monday for Easter, yesterday, Tuesday, it fell to -0.010%. The provisional average for the month of April stands at -0.025% compared to -0.484% just one year ago. Market sources estimate that the indicator could close the month around -0.02%. This means that the mortgage loans that are reviewed this month will already suffer a significant rise in installments, between 300 euros and 600 euros on average.

Mortgages are reviewed once a year or quarter. “That day, the bank takes the last published value of the Euribor to calculate the interest that will apply until the next update. Thus, if the Euribor has risen compared to the previous review, the interest will be higher and the mortgaged party will pay a few more installments. On the other hand, if it goes down, a lower rate will be applied and the monthly payments will be cheaper, “they explain from the HelpMyCash financial portal.

For an average mortgage of 150,000 euros with a term of 25 years and an interest rate of Euribor plus a differential of 1%, taking the estimated monthly average of -0.02%, the bill will go from 533 euros per month to 564 euros per month , which means 368 euros more per year.

In the case of an amount of 200,000 euros, the monthly installment will increase from 711 euros to 752 euros, that is, the mortgaged party will pay 614 euros more per year.

The Euribor is shot. The index has broken all the experts’ forecasts and has turned positive much sooner than expected. Its historical minimum was registered not long ago: on December 20, 2021, at -0.518%.

The main reason for the sharp rise in the Euribor is the inflation, which is out of control due to the war in Ukraine (it reached 7.5% in the euro zone in March from 5.9% in February). If it does not fall in the coming months, the ECB will be forced to increase its interest rates to contain it. “Given this scenario, European financial institutions are already applying higher interest rates to the loans granted to each other, which causes the Euribor to rise”, they point out in HelpMyCash.

At the last meeting of the ECB last week, its president Christine Lagarde warned that “upside risks to inflation have intensified” in the short term due to the war in Ukraine, which has caused a year-on-year increase in energy prices. of 45%. Thus, the monetary authority has decided to adopt a cautious stance in the face of risks and uncertainties for the economy and insisted that it will consider ending asset purchases in the third quarter, provided that the data support medium-term inflation forecasts. Lagarde also quietly opened the door for a short-term rate hike.

The next meeting of the entity based in Frankfurt is on June 9 and, predictably, new monetary decisions will be adopted. It is not only a meeting in which the new macroeconomic projections for the euro zone will be published, it is also the last meeting to take place in the second quarter of the year, so any decision on the end of net purchases will have to be taken there , “sometime after” the end of net purchases. Asked by journalists, the Frenchwoman stressed that “sometime later” could mean a week or several months.

From Adicae they warn that the progressive rise in the Euribor generates additional pressure on consumers, who are already subjected to “historic” inflation and “uncontrolled” energy prices. On their side, the banks are responding with an increase in the supply of fixed-rate mortgages and a reduction in variable-rate mortgages.