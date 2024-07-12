Mexico City.- Ana Gabriela Guevara, head of the National Commission for Physical Culture and Sports (CONADE), is confident that the Mexican delegation will break a medal record at the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

“The focus is on surpassing the historic number of nine. It is up to me to set the table so that they can go and compete in the best conditions and have this guarantee,” he said in an interview with the newspaper Milenio.

Today, she appeared at a press conference after the scandal that arose over the leak of information about the hotels where the Mexican team will stay in Paris 2024. She was questioned about the amount of money that Mexican athletes will receive for their participation in the Olympic Games.

The public servant revealed that the huge amount of money that the athletes who win an Olympic medal will receive is more than 30 million pesos, however, the prize will depend on the type of medal they manage to win in France.

“The purse must be around 30 million (pesos). There are always 30 million in custody, thinking about whether they are gold, silver or bronze,” said the director of CONADE.

Ana Gabriela Guevara was also more precise in her words, breaking down the financial incentive for medal winners as follows:

Three million pesos for athletes who win the gold medal

Two million pesos to the athletes who win the silver medal.

One million pesos to the representatives who win the bronze medal.

The summer competition will open on Friday, July 26, although some sports will begin their hostilities days before. The XXXIII Olympiad in France will end on Sunday, August 11 of this year.

