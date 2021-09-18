And the newspaper “L’Equipe” talked about Messi’s salary, on the eve of the Lyon meeting in the local league and the first appearance of Messi at the “Parc des Princes” stadium since his arrival to Saint-Germain in a free transfer deal after separating from Barcelona.

According to the source, the best player in the world six times will receive 110 million euros over three years.

But Leonardo considered what the newspaper reported “too far from reality,” adding, “We did not like it. This is very far from reality, both in terms of time and numbers.”

And the sports director added, “There are secret clauses, but I can say that it is not the truth. The contract is for two years,” not for three, and without any conditions, whether on the part of the player or on the part of the club.

The sports director severely criticized the newspaper “L’Equipe”, considering what it had done “a lack of respect”, then added, addressing the journalists, “I do not understand the timing, but it is your problem.”