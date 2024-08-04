The Government of Mexico, through the Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE), released the list of pMaximum prices that LP gas will have in Nuevo León from August 4 to 10, 2024
Without further ado, we present the list of LP gas prices by region of Nuevo León.
Region 132. Maximum price is $10.63 pesos per liter and $19.68 per kilo
– Allende
– Apodaca
– Cadereyta Jimenez
– Doctor Gonzalez
– Guadalupe
– Juarez
– Fishery
– Santiago
Region 133. Maximum price is $10.61 pesos per liter and $19.65 per kilo in:
– Water lilies
– Cerralvo
– General Trevino
– The Aldamas
– The Herreras
– Melchor Ocampo
– Stop
Region 134. Maximum price is $11.17 pesos per liter and $20.68 per kilo
– Aramberri
– Doctor Arroyo
– General Zuazua
– Mier and Noriega
Region 135. Maximum price is $10.41 pesos per liter and $19.29 per kilo
– China
– Doctor Coss
– Galeana
– General Bravo
– General Teran
– Hualahuises
– Iturbide
– Linares
– The “Ramones
– Montemorelos
– Scratches
Region 136. Maximum price is $10.69 pesos per liter and $19.80 per kilo
– Abasolo
– Flower Swamp
– The Carmen
– Garcia
– General Escobedo
– General Zuazua
– Fig trees
– Gentleman
– Marin
– Mine
– Monterrey
– Salinas Victoria
– San nicolas de los heros
– San Pedro Garza Garcia
– St. Catarina
Region 137. Maximum price is $10.16 pesos per liter and $18.82 per kilo
– Bustamante
– Orange Mops
– Sabinas Hidalgo
– Vallecillo
– Villaldama
Region 191. Maximum price is $10.04 pesos per liter and $18.59 per kilo
– Anahuac
In short, the LP gas price in Nuevo Leon for the week of August 4-10 varies in different regions of the state. Consumers can take advantage of this information provided by CRE to make informed decisions regarding their energy consumption.
