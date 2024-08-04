The Government of Mexico, through the Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE), released the list of pMaximum prices that LP gas will have in Nuevo León from August 4 to 10, 2024

Without further ado, we present the list of LP gas prices by region of Nuevo León.

Region 132. Maximum price is $10.63 pesos per liter and $19.68 per kilo

– Allende

– Apodaca

– Cadereyta Jimenez

– Doctor Gonzalez

– Guadalupe

– Juarez

– Fishery

– Santiago

Region 133. Maximum price is $10.61 pesos per liter and $19.65 per kilo in:

– Water lilies

– Cerralvo

– General Trevino

– The Aldamas

– The Herreras

– Melchor Ocampo

– Stop

Region 134. Maximum price is $11.17 pesos per liter and $20.68 per kilo

– Aramberri

– Doctor Arroyo

– General Zuazua

– Mier and Noriega

Region 135. Maximum price is $10.41 pesos per liter and $19.29 per kilo

– China

– Doctor Coss

– Galeana

– General Bravo

– General Teran

– Hualahuises

– Iturbide

– Linares

– The “Ramones

– Montemorelos

– Scratches

Region 136. Maximum price is $10.69 pesos per liter and $19.80 per kilo

– Abasolo

– Flower Swamp

– The Carmen

– Garcia

– General Escobedo

– General Zuazua

– Fig trees

– Gentleman

– Marin

– Mine

– Monterrey

– Salinas Victoria

– San nicolas de los heros

– San Pedro Garza Garcia

– St. Catarina

Region 137. Maximum price is $10.16 pesos per liter and $18.82 per kilo

– Bustamante

– Orange Mops

– Sabinas Hidalgo

– Vallecillo

– Villaldama

Region 191. Maximum price is $10.04 pesos per liter and $18.59 per kilo

– Anahuac

In short, the LP gas price in Nuevo Leon for the week of August 4-10 varies in different regions of the state. Consumers can take advantage of this information provided by CRE to make informed decisions regarding their energy consumption.