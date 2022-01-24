Less and less to go until the start of the Qatar World Cup 2022, which will have the peculiarity of starting in November and not in June, as the last World Cups have been taking place throughout history, for strictly climatic reasons.
Although 10 months separate us from the greatest football event on the planet, many fans are already in organizational mode and making accounts to see if they will be able to travel to the Asian continent, taking into account flights, lodging and tickets. Next, everything you need to know.
FLIGHTS
Fans have to know that to get to Qatar they need to take a plane, with two or more stops (there are no direct ones), and that in economy class it does not go down 315,000 pesos (including Country Tax and Perception RG4815) for October 2022, one month before the World Cup. If you are looking for something for the same conditions in November or December of this year, prices range from 465,000 to 1,000,000 pesos, even exceeding that number.
The other drinkable and even much cheaper option is to first travel to Saudi Arabia and then cross to Qatar: prices start from 230,000 to about 515,000 pesos: later It will be necessary to add the extra of the means of transport that will be used to be able to approach the border.
ACCOMMODATION
The first thing to know in this regard is something positive: all stadiums are located within a radius of 60 kilometres, so the mobilization will be much simpler than in Russia 2018, to mention the last World Cup.
On this basis, fans will have several options: from modest 2 or 3 star hotels for 9 thousand pesos a night, to impressive 5 stars that come to cost 150,000 pesos per night, all included.
If you prefer to sleep in apartments, the option to rent is also available. Depending on space and amenities, these range from $35 a night to $350.
TICKETS
The modality to sign up for tickets to observe the team led by Lionel Messi has already been opened on the official site. If the demand exceeds the availability, which is what is expected, there will be a lottery system to decide who will be the lucky ones who will be able to buy tickets for the matches in Argentina.
Tier 3 (the cheapest) costs Qatari 825 (US$226) for the initial three matches, Qatari 1,970 (USD543) for Tier 2, and Qatari 2,640 (approximately USD725) for the highest placement.
If the economic ease and optimism is greater, you can buy the package for the seven games with the final included: $1,615 in category 3, $2,915 in category 2 and $4,315 in category 1.
FINAL CONCLUSION
An Argentine will need, at least to watch the three matches of the group stage in Category 3 and with basic accommodation, taking into account the value of the ticket, the sum of US$3,500 as base, without taking into account the extra expenses of food, and of any pleasure that you want to give yourself. To break the piggy bank…
